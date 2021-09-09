The world over, September 9, is observed as International Beauty Day. The day is observed annually to celebrate the outer and inner beauty of individuals across the world and emphasise the importance of the beauty industry.

It was initiated by the Russian section of the International Committee of Aesthetics and Cosmetology The committee describes itself as the world standard for beauty and spa therapy.

To commemorate this day, Google, on Thursday, revealed the top beauty and fitness-related searches that captured the interest of Nigerians over the past 20 months, since the Covid-19 pandemic emerged.

A cursory look at the list reveals that regimens and fitness programmes might have become go-to coping mechanisms for Nigerians looking to maintain mental well-being as they navigate the pandemic.

Since the COVID-19 epidemic started, questions such as “how to grow natural hair” and “how to decrease belly fat,” and phrases like “hairstyles for women” and “bone straight hair,” have been among the most often googled beauty terms by Nigerians.

This indicates that Nigerians were more conscious about how to feel beautiful and stay fit as they navigated through the pandemic.

“Butterfly braids” is a breakout search query that emerged in Nigeria over the past year, while searches for “bone straight wig” increased over 4,000 percent.

“Jungle braids”, however, was a breakout search in the past month in Nigeria. Bayelsa State was also identified as the top state in Nigeria in terms of beauty-related searches during the last 12 months.

Individuals worldwide, including Nigerians, have been coping with the pandemic’s effect on their mental health and overall well-being over the last year, and experts have recommended self-care techniques to cope with these stressful conditions.

As a result, self-care has become more important, globally. For example, a study conducted by the skin-care company Rodan + Fields on the mental health implications of adult acne discovered that a skincare regimen may significantly decrease stress levels.

Below is a list of the top searched beauty and fitness searches by Nigerians in the past 20 months.

Top beauty & fitness questions, past 20 months, Nigeria

How to make carrot oil?

How to reduce belly fat?

How to lose weight fast?

How to grow natural hair?

How to put on makeup?

How to get rid of stretch marks?

How to use rice water to grow hair?

How to get rid of pimples?

How to get a flat tummy?

how to exfoliate your skin

Top beauty & fitness searches, past 20 months, Nigeria

Hairstyles for ladies

Bone straight hair

Hairstyles for girls

Knotless braids

Fashion design

Makeup/makeup tutorial

Liposuction

Natural hairstyles

Ghana weaving styles

Lace styles

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

You can check Google search trends data here.