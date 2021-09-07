ADVERTISEMENT

Uzoamaka Ohiri, the ‘ex-wife’ of popular radio presenter, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu of Wazobia FM, on Tuesday said that she wasn’t aware of the paternity of their first child until a DNA test was conducted.

Ms Ohiri, who had earlier accused her husband of domestic violence, said this during two separate interviews she granted Punch Newspaper and Goldmyne TV on Tuesday.

Ms Ohiri, on Friday, accused Nedu of battering her a few weeks after she was delivered of their child by a Cesarean section.

Nedu would later respond to her claims saying their marriage was plagued with a lot of issues.

The radio personality and Instagram skit maker, said, ‘‘The continuous infidelity from her side made me conduct a paternity test on our kids which led to the revelation that our first son is not my biological son’’.

Explaining the origin of the DNA scandal during her interview with Goldmyne, Ms Ohiri, said “I was seeing someone before Nedu, he was on the side disturbing me, he had invited me a couple of times. I turned him down after the relationship ended, Nedu and I met up.

“Along the line, I found out that I was pregnant. Trust me, if I knew that my first child was not for him, I wouldn’t have married him. I can’t deliberately pick another man’s child and give it to another man. If I knew, I wouldn’t have gotten married to him. On my wedding day, I was pregnant, everybody saw it.”

Speaking further, the mother-of-three, who insisted that she was faithful while she was married, said the comedian doesn’t deserve her son.

She said “Nedu was insecure so he did a paternity test for the last child but unfortunately he discovered that the first child was not his biological son”.

Again, she said “Nedu would beat her up then and beg her not to tell the public because he didn’t want to lose his numerous endorsements”.

Nedu claimed his marriage has been dissolved but his estranged wife has challenged him to produce the divorce papers.

Nedu and Ohiri wedded in 2013 but their marriage crashed in 2018.

The union produced three children.