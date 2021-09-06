It’s 24 hours since Sylvester, the older brother of Annie Macaulay, wife of superstar singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba, demanded a public apology from his brother-in-law, Charles, over an attack on his mum and family.

Sylvester, who lives in the U.S., on Sunday, waded into the lingering family feud which began on Friday after Macaulay accused her husband of infidelity and Charles accused her of drug addiction.

Charles also alleged that Macaulay and her mum are engaged in diabolical measures just “to keep being in 2baba’s life.” He even alluded that the singer was dying slowly and also very unhappy.

Sylvester in a now-viral video read the riot act to Charles and gave him a 24-hour ultimatum to apologise for his unguarded utterances.

“This has come to my attention, The disrespect going to my mum. I don’t care about my sister’s issues with her husband because they are going to resolve that. Every marriage has its own challenges which will be settled eventually. But for you (Charles) to bring my mum into this when she had nothing to do with this, that’s not going to slide when I’m alive.

“Be wise and learn to respect your elders! Apologise and clear the air now!!!!!!!,” He said.

Blocked

Sylvester also revealed in the video that following Charles’ outburst, he reached out to 2Baba’s mother on WhatsApp to ask her to call her son to order.

He alleged that 2baba’s mother listened to his Whatsapp voice message only to block him on Whatsapp and that her move further infuriated him.

“I sent 2Face’s mum a message, she listened to it, and then she blocked me. She didn’t have the decency or godliness to say she will talk to her son. I thought she’s a Christian woman. She’s only elderly in her age but her mind is a little evil bitch,” he added.

“Yes Mrs Idibia 2Face’s mum, I sent her a message telling her to talk to her son to go and apologise to my mum, she listened and she blocked me, you know what that means?

“That means she’s the one giving him all the confidence to do what he’s doing. It means she approves it, 2Baba also approves it. Since you guys have been coming for us and we have been quiet, you now have 24 hours to apologise to my mum. I want to see that apology in 24 hours.”

Solidarity

Wisdom, who is Slyvester’s younger brother also waded into the issue and called out Charles in a lengthy Instagram post.

He said it was unwise for Charles to dabble into his brother’s marital crisis adding that If he claims to love 2baba, he won’t be the one speaking on his behalf.

He said, “Charles you are the youngest of the Idibias, you had the audacity to mention my late Father, called my Mother all sort of evil names and that’s the last thing I would take from the Idibia family. You should ask your brother if 20years ago when he came to our house at mobile court VI if my mom poisoned him.

“Why would you call my MOTHER a witch? What is her problem with what is happening?? That’s an elderly person do u understand the impact?? The damage?? It’s obvious you don’t even regard yourself and have no one to advise you.”

Despite the online spat between both families, the man at the centre of it all, 2baba has kept mute.

Pero Adeniyi, the mother of his three kids, with whom Macaulay accused him of ‘‘cheating on her with’’ has also maintained silence.

The singer’s manager, Efe Omorogbe, is also yet to issue a statement on behalf of his client or respond to media inquiries.

