The first quadruple BBNaija eviction show on Sunday has seen the housemates reduce to half of their original number following Tega, Michael, Peace and Boma’s eviction.

After last week’s triple Eviction, Sunday night’s eviction show increased the tension in the BBNaija house with a grand total of four evictions. This meant the housemates were reduced from 17 to 13.

Don Jazzy’s Mavin Record artistes, Ayra Starr and Rema, also treated viewers to a mash up performance of their hit tracks, courtesy of Pepsi during the live eviction show.

Evictions

When it was time for Ebuka to name the first Housemate to be evicted, he wasted no time and called on Tega. Boma’s reaction to her eviction was that of undeniable despair.

During her Diary Session earlier in the day, Tega said that she felt she had achieved some of her goals, but she didn’t really want to go into details.

Speaking to Ebuka, she said she missed her husband, and family. She also said that she would miss Boma, because “he’s my friend.”

When Ebuka returned to the anxious Housemates, it was to evict two of them: Michael and Peace.

Reflecting on his time in the House during his Diary Session, Michael said that he had experienced some character development.

Speaking about his relationship with Jackie B, he said, “We’re still figuring stuff out,” but that he would like to explore their connection outside the House, “for sure!” About the future, he said he’s going to continue pursuing his music career.

During her Diary Session, Peace said that the only goal she set for herself was “not to be the first or second person Evicted.”

“To be honest, I was ready for anything,” she told Ebuka after her eviction. When pressed by Ebuka on her relationship with Michael, she said “He was my friend. I was like that with everyone. They’re amazing people.”

Regarding her next move, she said she would invest in her brand, but would go for anything that comes her way like acting or music.

Ebuka’s last mission into the House was to evict Boma.

Speaking to Biggie earlier on Sunday, Boma said that he never really expected to make it into the House.

When asked if he had any regrets, he referred to his outburst with Angel and said “There are some things I said that I know are going to be misjudged. I probably should have done better; I should have gone back.”

This marks the end of week 6 in Big Brother’s House – from a total of 26 Housemates, exactly half of them are left.

Each housemate would soon realise that their own odds of winning have gone up, and that they are in the game with a real chance of winning the grand prize.

BBNaija is scheduled to run for 72 days and will end on October 3, 2021.

The reality show has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a grand prize of N90m – the highest in the show’s history.