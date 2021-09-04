Popular radio presenter, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu of Wazobia FM, has responded to domestic violence allegations levelled against him by his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri.

Ms Ohiri, on Friday, accused Nedu of battering her a few weeks after she was delivered of their child by a Cesarean section.

“@nedu_wazobiafm I am ready now, let’s take care of our girls, leave my son out of this… Remember this picture? You beat me up while your mother held my newborn a few weeks after a Cesarean operation,” she wrote.

He responded by saying he is not one to trade issues on social media, but it was become pertinent to clear the air once and for all.

Nedu also denied physically violating anybody including his ex-wife.

He wrote, ‘‘Our marriage was plagued with a lot of issues. One of which was continuous infidelity from her side that led to me conducting a paternity test on our kids which led to the revelation that our first son is not my biological son even though he was born within the period during which we were married’’.

To substantiate his claims, he also posted a copy of the DNA test which was conducted by a forensic laboratory, Viaguard Accu-metrics, located in Toronto Canada.

Domestic violence

On the domestic violence allegations, Nedu said the matter was investigated twice, once at the police station in Ajah and another by a competent court of law during the dissolution of our marriage.

‘‘Both times I was cleared of all allegations and I have the necessary proof to back up my claim. If anyone should be laying claims to domestic violence it should be me.

“It is heartbreaking that I even have to issue this statement under these circumstances as I have put the unfortunate incidents surrounding my ex-wife and me and the final collapse of our union behind me.

‘‘I am appealing to my ex-wife to remember our kids and to not continue on this path she has chosen as the Internet never forgets and they will one day grow up to deal with this mess she is hell-bent on creating. I have no issues with her and would like to continue to mind the business that pays me. If she has any issues joining with me, she is free to file her complaints and approach any court of competent jurisdiction to pursue justice.”

Pending divorce?

Nedu claimed his marriage has been dissolved but his estranged wife has said otherwise and has challenged him to produce the divorce papers.

She wrote, ‘‘Please where are the divorce papers? We both are in accordance with being divorced. I need to sign too. Even when you committed Bigamy, I was not moved. Try not to open Ajiwe police station issue again, as you know you faulted.

As regards the scar on your hand; that was the day I was with our infant daughter. Other @wazobiafmlagos staff witnessed the drama unfold. Nedu we fought and I finally won one battle. Deal with it!’’.

Regarding the DNA report, she didn’t deny nor accept the allegations.

Rather, she wrote, ‘‘ You have already spread that certificate to the whole world. It is no longer and has never been a secret.”

Nedu and Ohiri wedded in 2013 but their marriage crashed in 2018.

The union produced three children.

