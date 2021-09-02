Google says Nigerians have been honing their culinary skills over the past month with trending searches revealing that they are asking: “How to cook Egusi soup?”, “How to cook Ogbono soup?”, “How to make bread?”

Other interesting questions that Nigerians asked Google in August were: “How to vote on BBNaija 2021?”, ”how is Bola Tinubu?” and “What is happening in Afghanistan?.”

The BBNaija Shine Your Eye season 6 premiered on July 24 and 25 and in August, Nigerian fans of the reality show needed to get accustomed to the new voting process to save their favourite housemates.

Nigerians were also interested in ongoing events in Afghanistan after the news of the withdrawal of the United States military forces from the country and the rapid take over by the Taliban

Wizkid’s Essence remix featuring Justin Bieber; prolific striker, Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea football club, and EPL results for updates on premier league scores, results and fixtures were among the other top trending terms searched by Nigerians in the past month.

Below is the list of the top trending questions and terms that captured the interest of Nigerians in the month of August on Google.

Top 10 trending questions by Nigerians in August

How to vote on BBNaija 2021?

What is happening in Afghanistan?

How to cook Egusi soup?

How to make peanut?

What is nausea?

How to trade bitcoin?

How to calculate CGPA?

How to cook Ogbono soup?

How to screenshot on a laptop?

How to make bread?

Top trending terms by Nigerians in August

Paralympics

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukaku / Romelu Lukaku

Champions League draw

Taliban

Afghanistan

Essence remix

EPL results

Kiss Daniel lie

How old is Tinubu?

Naira Marley drug test

Messi transfer

Community shield

Stanley Okoro

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

Google processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Live Google search trends data is available here.