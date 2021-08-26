A Nigerian boy, who dropped a birthday note for his mum, went beyond thanking her for being the best mum to him and his brothers – he amazingly promised to buy her a “big” house and a car when he grows up.

The boy, Conqueror Aniekan, lives with his parents in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south. He is the last of the parent’s three sons.

The mum, Enobong Etuk, runs a flourishing bookstore in Eket and Uyo. The dad, Aniekan, is also an entrepreneur.

Conqueror, who is going to be 11 this September, had just finished his primary education and would be going to junior secondary school, also in September, Mrs Etuk said.

Apparently to show commitment to the promise he has made to the mum, Conqueror attached a N50 cash to the note.

READ ALSO:

“This is a token from my heart,” he said of the money, in the birthday note.

Conqueror’s note, scribbled in neat handwriting, shows a boy’s love for a dear mum, his thoughtfulness, and attention to details.

He titled the note “My mummy’s birthday” and dated it “17th August, 2021” which is the mum’s birthday. He even timestamped his note – “10:26 a.m.”

“Happy birthday mummy, thank you for being the best mummy in the world to me and my brother,” he wrote.

He also thanked the mum for “being there” for him during his graduation ceremony and during “good and bad times”.

“When I grow up I will buy you a big house and a car,” he added.

Mrs Etuk posted a photo of Conqueror’s note and the N50 cash on Facebook, and said it was her best birthday gift in 2021.

“Dear Conqueror, may your thoughts and prayers come to pass in the land of the living in Jesus Name. Amen,” she wrote on the social media site.

Mrs Etuk told PREMIUM TIMES she was touched by her son’s action.

“He came into my room that morning and wished me a happy birthday and sang for me, and then he told me he will come back later. He asked if I was going out, I said no.

“To my utmost surprise, about 30 minutes later, he came back into my room with that letter. I was still on my bed.

“I was very touched. The only thing I saw in that letter was that there was no punctuation, but he wrote it from his heart,” she said.

“My husband was very touched, he was very humbled. He asked me if I had cajoled him to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Etuk plans to laminate the note and hang it somewhere conspicuous in their living room where it could serve as daily encouragement for their son.

“It would be there for a very long time, his children too would come and see it,” she said.

Conqueror’s siblings had visited their mum in her room to wish her a happy birthday, but they did not leave a note for her.

“He (Conqueror) has always been very different, actually. He prefers to spend more time with his father. He has his own personality, his desires are quite different,” Mrs Etuk said.