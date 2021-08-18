An ex-BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Ololade Olajide alias Kayvee, has tendered a statement explaining his withdrawal from the Shine Ya Eye edition of the reality show.

Kayvee, a budding photographer, was one of the four housemates introduced on August 8 when Beatrice, Yerins, and Niyi were evicted

He voluntarily withdrew from the reality show on medical grounds on Monday and has explained that it was because he had a mental breakdown.

Prior to his exit, he had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that he had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.

Kayvee was introduced to the show alongside Queen, Michael, and JMK

The then Head of House, Pere, broke the news to the housemates when he read a brief from Big Brother.

The announcement left the housemates emotional and dazed just as some of them shed tears as they helped Kayvee pack his bags.

Mental breakdown

“I underestimated the effect isolation would have on my mental health and integrating with the other housemates,” Kayvee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I honestly wanted to stay till the 72nd day, and I believe that I have the personality, the empathy, and the game spirit to have made it to the end.

“But, certain events that happened in quick succession escalated the anxiety I felt and impacted my being the jovial, energetic, and fun person that I am.”

He, however, appreciated his fans and the housemates for their love and support during the weeks he spent in the Big Brother House.

Kayvee also said he was overwhelmed by the love he has received from people within and outside Nigeria.

Meanwhile, he said his four weeks stay in the house is an opportunity to “access to networks and the best supporters a photographer could ever have.”

He said after his withdrawal, he has reunited with his family and is presently receiving medical attention.

GoFundMe

Following his voluntary exit, a UK resident, Oluwaseun Osowobi, opened a GoFundMe with a goal of 10,000 pounds. As of press time, 31 donors have donated 450 pounds.

Mr Osowobi in his appeal to dinosaurs, as Kayvee’s fans are called, said “Please help KayVee achieve his dream of opening his studio and getting better photo and cinematography equipment. We appreciate all your messages of support and love.”

He described Kayvee as a “lively, loving and hard-working young man, full of life and positivity, he has never shied away from being a pillar of support to his friends and family.”

During his introduction to the BBNaija house, Kayvee told the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that his career highpoint was when he had the opportunity to photograph one of Nigeria’s biggest artistes

ADVERTISEMENT