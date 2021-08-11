ADVERTISEMENT

An Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, wants the Federal Government to ban the ongoing reality show, Big Brother Naija, Daily Post is reporting.

They described the reality show as a “semi-packaged porn” and “social monster.”

This comes on the heels of a similar call by the Arewa Youths Advisory Forum who described the show as a “calamity.”

Speaking with Daily Post in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday, the President of Ohaneze Youth Council, Igboayaka Igboayaka, also said BBNaija promotes moral decadence.

“With the high rate of lack of moral values among teenagers in Nigeria, BBNaija is a social monster that has come to ruin the lives of Nigerian youths, mostly the teenagers who are easily carried away by social trends,” he said.

Mr Igboayaka also said many Nigerian youths are not mentally mature to participate or watch the show. He argued that the show offers zero solution to the social problems confronting our youths.

“BBNaija does not represent any ethnic cultural status in Nigeria, nor does it appeal to any religious status domicile in Nigeria, but it presents and represents a wrong worldview about the reality of life to young and teenage Nigerians,” he said.

Groups, individuals, ex-housemate call for ban

This is not the first time that a group or an individual would be calling for the ban of BBNaija, a show in its sixth year.

Ifeanyi Akunna, a Vicar of Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Abuja and the youth president of

Arewa Youth Advisory Forum (AYCF) have also drummed support for the ban of the reality show.

Also, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Project for Human Development, Foundation for African Cultural Heritage, Arewa Youth Advisory Forum and the Association of Concerned Mothers have urged the apex government to ban the reality show.

In a shocking turn of events, a 2017 BBN housemate, Gifty Powers, also joined the long list of persons calling for the termination of the reality TV show which she tagged as “satanic.”

“Big Brother Naija needs to be shut down entirely. I wish I knew what I know now. Big Brother Naija has kept alive in competition. Big Brother Naija is satanic,” Gifty wrote in a post on her Instagram story,” she wrote via her Instagram story on Monday.

Despite many calls for the end of the reality programme, it continues to garner support from mostly Nigerian youths and their counterparts across the continent.