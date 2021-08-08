After a fortnight in the game, Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi have become the first housemates to be evicted from the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season.

Yerins was evicted first, while Niyi and Beatrice followed suit.

The reality show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced this on Sunday during the live eviction show.

Goodbye

While it was certain that at least one of the Nominated Housemates was going to be on their way out, nothing prepared them for the fact that three Housemates would bid the Big Brother House goodbye.

Beatrice’s nomination came on the heels of her spoiler tactics during the Housemate’s hunt for the two Wildcards — a strategy that probably seems a little rash to her now. Yerins’ status as “polymath ” didn’t provide him with the right skill set necessary to win the game.

Then came the second shock — new arrivals.

A total of four new Housemates were introduced into the game on Sunday night.

It’s worth noting, however, that the new Housemates have had to spend these past two weeks in isolation before they were ushered into the BBNaija house.

New housemates

MICHAEL

Full name: Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene

“A bad boy with magnetism” and “open minded”, that was how he described himself during his introduction.

This 28-year-old musician and aspiring filmmaker was born in Lagos, then moved to the United States of America as a teenager – but is currently based in Abuja.

Describing himself as a “curious participant of life”, Ebuka said he likes to explore interests and people with an open mind.

He said being a product of two different societies; America and Nigeria, has created an interesting perspective on life that many viewers will be able to relate to.

In his free time, he said you will find him writing, creating music or pursuing his interests in cinematography.

JMK

Full name: Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin

A 23-year-old Law graduate from Kwara State, JMK , aspires to become a certified member of the Nigerian Bar. Apart from music, dancing and traveling, she enjoys cooking and the simple pleasures of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

She described herself as “a sexy, confident and adventurous foodie” who loves to help people. She believes her presence in the Big Brother Naija House would help build her brand and position her to advance further in her career.

In addition, she wants the exposure and life changing experience that the platform provides, to assist in her advocacy for social issues.

KAYVEE

Full name: Gbolahan Ololade

Originally from Ogun State, 26-year-old Kayvee currently resides in Lagos, where he works as a photographer. His hobbies include playing football, clubbing and playing cards.

He believes he is innovative and fun to be around, and says people all him handsome. Kayvee said his career high point was when he had the opportunity to photograph one of Nigeria’s biggest artists.

While he likes to experiment with styling and colouring his hair, he said that harassment in the streets has put a damper on this aspect of his life.

QUEEN

Full name: Queen Mercy Atang

Queen, 26, is a philanthropist and an aspiring politician. She hails from Akwa Ibom State and has a mom she adores and three beautiful siblings that she loves.

She is a Tansian University graduate and an international beauty queen. Queen described herself as “beautiful, courageous, and fearless” and reckoned that being raised by a single mother taught her a lot about life.

She described herself as an ambitious and driven person who values everyone around her. She considers herself a true leader and an excellent communicator who is very calculating, loyal, and peaceful.

The 10-week-long reality TV show, which follows the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize, will end on October 3,2021.

The reality show has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a grand prize of N90 million – the highest in the show’s history.