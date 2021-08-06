A group, Arewa Youth Advisory Forum (AYCF), has called on the Federal Government to ban Nigeria’s reality show, BBNaija, the Daily Trust is reporting.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, described the show as a ‘‘calamity’’ during an interview with newsmen on Friday.

He also said the government ought not to allow the show to be aired because it promotes immorality and sexual content.

“It’s a calamity for me; I never believed in BBNaija and I don’t think it’s fair because the show is an act of immorality. Such a spectacle should not be encouraged. I have often said that this show encourages immorality and that the Nigerian government should ban it, it should not be allowed to be broadcast in our country.

‘‘You see, a lot of people are watching to see acts of immorality, these sexual things flaunting their nudity, and they made it look like a ‘blue film’, so that is to be discouraged. I urge true lovers of the country to join hands and draw the government’s attention to the implication of this program which should be discouraged,” he said.

History

This is not the first time that a group or an individual would kick against BBNaija.

Ifeanyi Akunna, a Vicar of Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Abuja also called on the Federal Government to ban Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality show and other similar programmes in the country.

He said such programmes promote immorality and erode the moral foundations upon which Nigerian youths should build on.

The cleric also tasked the government with restoring moral values and the dignity of education in Nigeria.

Mr Akunna added that the addiction of Nigerians to reality shows like ‘Big BBNaija does not add to their moral value.

He emphasised that the plan and work of Satan were to constantly pollute the hearts and minds of viewers of the programme with nudity and porn concepts to divert them from the ways of God.

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Project for Human Development, Foundation for African Cultural Heritage, and the Association of Concerned Mothers also sought the ban of the reality show.

The four have dragged MutiChoice Nigeria Limited, the National Broadcasting Commission [NBC] and the Federal Government before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In suit FHC/L/CS/1792/19 are seeking the fundamental rights enforcement of procedure rules, 2009 made by the Chief Justice of Nigeria [CJN] pursuant to Section 46(3) of the 1999 Constitution.

In July, The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) and the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) petitioned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) demanding the prohibition of smoking in the Big Brother Naija Season 6 which commences later this month.

CAPPA and NTCA in the letter titled Big Brother Naija Season 6: NBC Should Enforce Ban of Smoking in the Entertainment Sector, and addressed to Director General of the NBC, Babalola Shehu Ilelah, commended the agency for prohibiting nudity on the show.

They, however, urged NBC to extend its radar to smoking which they say is glamourised on the show.

The groups said that housemates who smoke in the BBNaija house leave a huge impression on the youth at a time the Nigerian government is working assiduously to reduce smoking initiation

The sixth edition of the show tagged: ‘Shine Ya Eyes’, is ongoing.