The game has officially begun on BBNaija Season 6 following the first live nomination show on Monday night.

The eviction show served as a big jolt to the housemates, a few of whom may have forgotten that they are actually in a game.

With Boma winning the second Head of House game, the housemates were immediately asked to gather in the lounge for the live nominations show.

Ebuka then announced that the wildcards – Pere and Maria – get exclusive nomination rights.

They had the power to nominate four housemates each, with the exception of the head of house, for possible eviction on Sunday.

After an agonising few minutes Maria nominated Yerins, Beatrice, Jaypaul and Whitemoney.

Pere, who also seemed to have a difficult time choosing four housemates to put up for possible eviction eventually came up with a list of four. He also chose Beatrice and Yerins. He added Niyi and Whitemoney to complete his four nominations.

In a surprising twist, the head of house, Boma, used his veto power to save Jaypaul and replaced him with Yousef, immediately placing the latter up for possible eviction.

In the same breath, Boma appointed Jackie-B as his deputy Head of House. She gracefully accepted the position.

Beatrice, Yerins, Whitemoney, Yousef, and Niyi were immediately put up for possible eviction.

Voting

At least one of them will be evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday at 7 p.m. Their fans would have to rally to save their favourites.

Voting is now officially open on the Africa Magic website, mobile site and via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps and will close Thursday at 9 p.m. WAT.

Viewers will get 100 votes on the website and mobile site while DStv and GOtv customers with an active subscription will get even more with Awoof Voting. DStv Premium customers will get 2,500 votes; Compact Plus will have 1,500 votes; Compact customers will get 750 votes while Confam and Yanga customers will get 500 and 200 votes respectively. For GOtv customers on Max, they get 350 votes and GOtv Jolli customers get 200 votes.