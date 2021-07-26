Nigerian Comedienne cum actress, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, on Monday told the Lagos State Special Offences Court how she met her embattled colleague, Olanrewaju ‘Baba Ijesha’ Omiyinka.

Princess also gave a witness account of how Baba Ijesha allegedly molested her foster daughter.

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for sexual assault allegations involving a minor.

“I met Olarewaju James Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha in 2008 after an event I went to. And after the event two of his PAs (personal assistants) said it would be nice for us to do a comedy skit together,” she said.

She said Baba Ijesha later came to her and requested her contact which she reluctantly gave him to schedule time and place for the comedy skit production.

She said this was because “our own side of entertainment (Nollywood) was classier that if I’m sure I’d be available for the skit, I should give him my number,” she said

She told the court that some persons came to her the same day to tell her that “Baba Ijesha really admires” her but she warned them to tell him not to “blow the opportunity.”

Princess mentioned that they had a meeting concerning the comedy skit and he apologised for making advances at her.

She narrated that she got close to the actor afterwards, especially after her marriage crashed in 2013 and when she collapsed months after undergoing a surgery.

Bond

She said Baba Ijesha came around to offer support at her residence.

She said some months later, he called to tell her that he was experiencing similar marital problems with his wife and begged her to intervene.

She said the actor told her that his wife left because he wasn’t educated.

She added that she tried to talk to his wife but she refused to reconcile with him

“When I went to London, I called his wife, immediately I mentioned his name, she said he didn’t have anything to do with him,” she said.

The comedienne claimed that she supported Baba Ijesha’s education, “registered him at a lesson known for grooming students,” so that he can “get more visibility.”

She also said she introduced him to her colleagues in the comedy industry and checked up on him when he gained admission into the University of Lagos, (Unilag), but he wasn’t showing up for classes.

Alleged sexual assault

She claimed that Baba Ijesha allegedly sexually assaulted her foster daughter when he came to support her (Princess) after her major surgery in 2013.

She explained that her daughter, the alleged victim, opened up to her some months ago.

She said prior to that time, she had noticed that her daughter was not doing well in school.

“Well, that weekend, she seemed a bit distracted but by Monday in school, they had a test, she was an A student, she went from 90% to 20%.

“We were advised to engage her in extracurricular activities.

She recalled that around 2019 while she and her colleagues were on a bus to Ilorin, capital of Kwara State, “he looked at my daughter in 2019 and said, ”My small wife that ran away.”

She explained that her daughter told her that the sexual assault occurred when she (Princess) was recovering from the surgery in 2013.

She said she left Baba Ijesha with her daughter when she went to see her aunt who came visiting off.

Princess said her daughter told her that, “When I got to where he was sitting he asked me to remove my pants and he removed his trousers.

“He told me to sit on him and I continued until something like water splashed on me. And when they heard the gate closed, he said he told me to clean up and not tell you.”

Second attempt

She said the second alleged molestation took place when Baba Ijesha bought some fruits for her (Princess) and she told her daughter to go downstairs and collect it from the actor.

Her daughter said, “He inserted his car keys into her vagina. She said she felt a kind of pain. She said when she saw him in Ilorin everything became clear to her.”

Princess said she then devised a plan to set up CCTV and call Baba Ijesha for a business discussion at her residence.

Evidence

She said in the CCTV, she saw Baba Ijesha

“He started kissing her forcefully and then she tried to grab her phone from her hand. He followed her to the kitchen

“When I got in, he said he was prostrating and I told him to sit up, he tried zipping his trousers. And he was just saying Princess please forgive me it is the devil’s work.

Princess said the actor confessed that ” he used his fingernails, not his car keys, in her private parts.”

She added that Baba Ijesha offered her money to kill the matter.

Evidence

Princess tendered the CCTV camera footage as evidence and it was admitted by Oluwatoyin Taiwo, the judge, as exhibit A.

On the “grounds of decency,” the judge excluded members of the public and journalists from viewing the video evidence.

She adjourned the matter to July 27 for further hearing.