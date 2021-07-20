The race to finals of the Voice Nigeria is heating up as six finalists are gunning for the N10 million cash, a car, and a record deal with Universal Music Nigeria.

The six talents who will be battling for the coveted prize at the grand finale this Saturday are KPee and Esther (Team Darey), Kitay (Team Yemi), Naomi Mac, and Dapo (Team Falz); and Eazzie (Team Waje).

To ensure that their favourite vocalists win the show, viewers have to vote through*894*7*talent’s code#.

Voting ends on Thursday.

The First Bank-sponsored music reality TV show kicked off on March 27 with only 24 talents making it through the Blind Auditions.

They proceeded to the knockout round where the number was whittled to 16. In the Battles round, 12 talents emerged for the live shows.

For over three months, the show has seen an electrifying blend of pulsating musical performances, music training, glamorous fashion, and undiluted entertainment.

Scores of vocalists have performed on the highly competitive show but dropped out going through the Auditions, Blinds, Knockouts, Battles, and Live Show stages.

The last episode saw the coaches Darey, Waje, Yemi Alade, and Falz, along with their talents, perform late Sound Sultan’s hit song “Motherland’’.

It was a very emotional tribute to the late music legend who died on July 11.

Whoever emerges as the winner will automatically make his or her coach the winning coach of the season.

Waje, who has been part of the show since its inception, won the inaugural season.

Produced by UN1TY Limited and Livespot360, this is the third season and the first time the show is being held in Nigeria.

The first season of The Voice Nigeria was broadcast on Africa Magic from April 10 to July 31, 2016.

Agharese Emokpae popularly known as A’rese, a 28-year-old stage actress, won the first season while Daniel Diongoli, professionally known as Idyl, won season 2.

The music reality TV show is designed to discover and promote talented singers to actualise their dreams of becoming international stars.

