The popular digital media platform, YouTube, has announced the arrival of the beta version of short-form video experience, ‘YouTube Shorts’ in Nigeria.

YouTube revealed this in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The brand disclosed that the new version possesses features that will enable users to “create short, catchy videos from mobile phones.”

“While short-form videos were already viewable in the platform, users in Nigeria will be able to access for the first time Shorts’ creation tools which include a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record with music, control speed settings, and more,’’ the statement read.

YouTube Shorts’ Global Product Manager, Todd Sherman, said as “they continue to build Shorts alongside their creators and artists, they will be adding more features for users to try.”

“We know that it will take us time to get this right, and we’re just getting started. We can’t wait for you to try Shorts and help us build a first-class short-form video experience right on YouTube”, he said.

Creative tools

The beta version would provide a platform for users to access audio from Youtube and Youtube Shorts, an avenue for creators to “give their own creative spin on the content they love to watch on YouTube and help find a new audience”

It also disclosed that creators can choose to opt-out if they don’t want their long-form video remixed.

New sets of features are also added to aid the product’s international expansion

As of press time, the YouTube Shorts players have surpassed 6.5 billion daily views globally.

When it comes to music, artists and creators will have a large library of songs to use in their Shorts from over 250 labels and publishers around the world.

They include Universal Music Group’s labels and publishing companies, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, Because Music, Beggars and Kobalt.

Supporting mobile creators

Since its first announcement in September 2020, YouTube has expanded Shorts to 26 countries and it will now be available across more than 100 countries around the world where YouTube is available.

YouTube also said it has helped an entire generation of creators turn their creativity into businesses and become the next generation of media companies.

It said, ‘‘Over the last three years, we’ve paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies’’.

With Shorts being a new way to watch and create on YouTube, the company said it has been looking at various ways to monetize Shorts and reward creators for their content, including the recently announced YouTube Shorts Fund-a $100M fund distributed over the course of 2021-2022.

YouTube said Shorts beta will be available to everybody in Nigeria by Wednesday.