Premium Times’ National Desk correspondent, Samson Adenekan, tied the knot with his beautiful bride, Stella Jegede, in Ekiti State on Saturday.

The wedding was themed #OlaIfe2021, an acronym curated from the first three letters of the couple’s native names, ‘Olayemi’ and ‘Ifeoluwa’.

The couple tied the knot at a white wedding ceremony with friends, family and loved ones present to grace the occasion. It was a two-day event.

The first leg of the wedding was held at the bride’s home on Friday. There, the groom, accompanied by his family and friends, paid homage to the bride’s family.

The final lap of the event which was held on Saturday saw the couple and guests stun in sky blue and gold outfits in different designs.

The wedding reception followed almost immediately after the church wedding was held at Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Love story

Mrs Adenekan, 27, said she had her first encounter with her husband online in 2014.

According to her, she experienced a hitch while trying to pay her school fees online after securing admission to study Sociology at the Federal University of Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE).

“I had issues paying my school fees online. So, I went on Facebook to find out how to resolve the issue. Luckily for me, I saw my husband’s comments on the school’s group chat wherein he said had successfully made his own payment.”

“I messaged him directly to find out how he made the payment and he obliged and explained the steps to me. From there, we exchanged contacts and we have been talking since then, until this moment,” Mrs Adenekan recalled.

On the flip side, Mr Adenekan, 28, fondly called “Oshiomhole of PT” in the newsroom, due to his knowledge and reportage of the Nigerian political space, could not contain his excitement on his big day.

He said, “To be sincere, I feel so elated taking this bold step. I am super excited and grateful to the Almighty for granting me the wherewithal to fulfill my promises to this beautiful and adorable wife.”

“The joy keeps bubbling in my mind. I have never felt this way in my entire life before,” the groom said.

“I’ll try as much as I can to make this last until the end of time. We’ve known each other since 2014, and this month will make it seven years since I set my eyes on her,” he added.

Determination

The groom said the first time he told his bride that he was going to marry her, her response was not so encouraging.

He said they were undergraduates at the time and his wife said she did not want to be distracted from her quest of bagging a first class.

Mr Adenekan persisted.

He also promised not to distract her academically.

“I was into school politics, but she is this book type, I told her to be doing her thing, while I do mine,” he said.

A promise kept finally, Mr Adenekan added.

Asked what the occasion meant to her, the bride said, “Today is the happiest day of my life. I have been waiting for a long time to witness this day, and I am happy to see this day coming to fruition. Everything went successfully, glory be to God.”

The couple are based in Abuja.