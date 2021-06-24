It’s just day four of the BBNaija Reunion Show but it appears the lockdown housemates came prepared this time around as several secrets have been brought to the fore.

The likes of Ka3na, Dorathy, Praise, and Wathoni, have shared messy and shocking details of sexual escapades and romps that occurred in the lockdown house much to the chagrin of their colleagues and the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In addition, BBNaija fans have also gotten an opportunity to look back at all the incredible moments from the Lockdown season, especially the fiery moments amongst the ex-housemates. Let’s not forget the heated and lovey-dovey relationships in the house. Are the ships still sailing?

The reunion show is the first general gathering of the housemates since the fifth season of the reality show ended.

BB Naija lockdown edition began on July 19, 2020, and ended on September 28, 2020.

Things got heated on Wednesday after Ka3na admitted having sex with another housemate, Praise Nelson.

She also revealed that Praise lacked sexual prowess as he could not last long in bed with her. She also accused him of ridiculing her.

She said, “Praise and I became very close, he gave me a massage. I told him that I was drawn to him because I felt we were in the same circle. He had a conversation with Lucy and Dorathy that he is in the house for the game. Praise said he knows I like him but he can never have anything to do with me.”

“Nobody does that to me. Don’t speak low of me. Remember what happened? I called you to my bed and f**ked you. He didn’t last for five seconds. After all the rubbish you said, you didn’t even last 5 seconds. He also came to my hotel room again, maybe to redeem himself. I f**ked you again and you didn’t even last one second.”

‘Ka3na chasing clouts’- Praise

While reacting to Ka3na’s statement, Praise said he denied having a sexual relationship with her because he had a lot to lose at the time. However, he described her ‘5-second man’ claim as an attention-seeking tactic.

He said, “It’s good to chase clout with your 15 minutes. When I came out of the house, she called someone to plead with me that I should not tell the world that we had sex.

“This happened immediately after I left the house. That was why I lied during my post-eviction interview. It was convenient for me to lie at that time because I had a lot to lose. I had a relationship at that time. But after the house, I told Tolanibaj, Kiddwaya, and Prince the truth.’’

T’Baj and Vee’s spat

For Tolani Shobajo (Tolanibaj) and Victoria Adeyele (Vee), the fight was more about jealousy and betrayal of friendship. Tolanibaj said she wanted to use Emuobonuvie Akpofure (Neo) to taunt Nelson Enwerem (Prince).

Vee said Tbaj had a hidden grudge against her which made her feel stupid for apologizing after the eviction.

Wathoni and Dorathy’s clash

Florence Anyansi (Wathoni) and Dorathy Bachor had a squabble with tensions rising high between the pair as Wathoni was obviously trying to get under the latter’s skin.

Wathoni claimed Dorathy had oral sex with a male housemate while they were in the house, an allegation that the latter confirmed to be Brighto.

Cold-hearted Brighto

Commenting on his love triangle with Wathoni and Dorathy, Brighto said that he didn’t see any reason to greet Dora the following morning after they were intimate. He said it was because he was not ready to get into any relationship with her or any other lady in the house for that matter. His statement further infuriated Dorathy.

Brighto also confirmed that he was naturally cold to the female housemates but decided to tread carefully after observing a connection with the pair so he won’t hurt their feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those present were the Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemates Olamilekan Agbeleshe (Laycon) who was the winner and finalists, Dorathy Bachor and Rebecca Hampson (Nengi).

Others are Emuobonuvie Akpofure (Neo), Victoria Adeyele (Vee), Ozoemena Chukwu (Ozo), Timmy Sinclair (Trikytee), Nelson Enwerem (Prince), Terseer Waya (Kiddwaya), Lucy Essien, Erica Nlewedim, Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame (Brighto), Florence Anyansi (Wathoni), Tolani Shobajo (Tolanibaj), Aisha Umaru (Kaisha), Eric Akhigbe, Tochukwu Okechukwu (Tochi) and Boluwatife Aderogba (Lilo).

The Lockdown reunion is available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga, and GOtv Max and Plus packages.