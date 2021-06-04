ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian cinematographer and creative director, Kelvin Oladiran aka KVO, has disclosed the reason behind his adventure into the music realm.

The versatile artiste shared this recently in an interview with journalists in Lagos. He said music has always been his first choice and he has a story to tell.

“I pretty much have known I loved music and people’s attention would finally circle back to it, my passion for photography and cinematography just happened to help ends meet faster, that’s why it seems like it was my first choice, but I’ve always had my music,” he said.

KVO, who had just released a single titled “Odun” currently making waves across digital platforms, said his song is “relatable”.

The single was directed by him under his other directorial name and Oak was shot by Fedworks, edited by Babalola Felix and had a production crew headed by SamonamsSamonams.

“I just like to tell stories with my music, I want my fans and listeners to follow me through the journey to my journey, I do not want to release a song and then they’ll listen and just forget. I want a situation when you listen, it’s relatable, something every regular guy will relate to,” he said.

KVO said “Odun” was inspired by an experience with a lady he planned on having a love relationship with but “she just wasn’t into guys with my account balance then”.

He said his genre of music was influenced by foreign artistes such as Michael Jackson, Neyo, Mario, Movado, Jahcure at a tender age.

The Afro-fusion singer who described himself as ”simple, diligent and a lover of music” said his latest single’s reception has been great.

“So far, I’ve loved it. It’s a great feeling to know how much people relate to my experience. I have way more to share and I just hope more people get to hear my stories,” he said.

He noted that his fans should expect more creativity, “more mood-altering music, well thought out videos”.

Speaking about challenges as a multi-talented artiste, he said it’s not easy to combine music and cinematography but it will get better with time and efforts.