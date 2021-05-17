A beauty queen from Edo State, Terere Obaigbo, has emerged the winner of the 2021 Mrs Nigeria Beauty Pageant. She beat 19 other contestants to win the crown.

Mrs Nigeria, a non-bikini beauty pageant for married women between the ages of 23-45 years, debuted in Lagos in 2017, with Faith Ogaga, a mother-of-two emerging winner.

She represented Nigeria at the Mrs Universe pageant in South Africa in 2017.

Despite losing out on the grand prize, Mrs Ogaga was awarded the Mrs Sympathy title.

The 5th edition of the pageantry held on Sunday night at Oriental hotel, Lagos.

The event had 20 finalists representing 19 states across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Mrs Obiagbo, the winner of the 2021 edition, is a professional marketer, who has been married for three years.

Mrs Obiagbo was also the winner of Mrs Edo 2020 and will represent Nigeria in the 2021 Mrs Universe Contest which will be held later this year in Sri Lanka.

The runners up for the 2021 Mrs Nigeria Pageantry are Gloria Gershemwa, Makuochukwu Tony-Nweze, and Evelyn Chukwujekwu, first, second and third runners up respectively.

Selection process

Speaking at the event, the Mrs Nigeria Country Director, Sarah Anogwi, said the 2021 edition featured a three-day pre-crowning event where finalists participated in leadership training, public advocacy, a campaign against gender-based violence, rape, and sexual abuse.

“Mrs Nigeria pageantry started in 2017 via international collaboration. It is a pageant for married women who are thriving in their careers, pursuing significant causes, lending their voices against violence against women and girls, and have stable families.”

Mrs Anogwi said finalists in the 2021 edition have been trained in management and advocacy and equipped for a bigger cause, which is contributing positively to the society.

The judges at this year’s edition were Hope Nwakesi, Jude Osaluwe, Ezinne Oyenusi, Kelechi Eze, and Larry Chichi.

Plans

Speaking after her crowning as Mrs Nigeria, Mrs Obiagbo said she feels honoured and will use her tenure to advance the cause of women across the country.

“This is a huge one for me and I am so humbled by the crown and the responsibilities that come with it. I am making a pledge to optimally utilise my tenure as the 2021 Mrs Nigeria Queen to propagate the cause of women across the world.

”For me, working on my personal life’s dreams and goals and getting the right footing before dashing into other important obligations like marriage is very key. Marrying for the right reason is also very important,” she said.

Mrs Obiagbo also urged women not to stop working on their goals and contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria and the world at large.

The organiser also added that the contest is designed to empower the lucky winner with the necessary support system whilst also advancing the cause of social justice for women.

“It is a contest that is based on factors such as physical beauty, marital stability/success, and career progression,” noted Anogwi, an ex-international model.