Nigerian comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, guardian of the minor allegedly raped by Baba Ijesha, has denied authorising the release of the CCTV footage that captured the sexual assault of the child.

The CCTV footage of the embattled kissing and fondling sensitive parts of the body of the 14-year-old girl whom he allegedly raped surfaced online on Sunday morning.

The eight-minute long footage, which PREMIUM TIMES viewed, sees the actor licking and sucking the fingers of his victim.

Since the story of Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape mess came to the fore in April, many including his fans and colleagues doubted the reports and asked to see the CCTV footage which implicated him.

The footage has since been yanked off major news outlets following a public outcry and a disclaimer released by Princess through her legal counsel, Ibilola Subair.

Disclaimer

Mrs Subair, in a chat with this newspaper on Sunday, confirmed that her client had indeed authorised the disclaimer.

In the disclaimer, Princess said she would not be responsible for any liability that results from the release of the footage.

“Our Client disclaims any liability or responsibility whatsoever that arises from the publication of the video on the internet or any other social media platform showing Olanrewaju James Omiyinka (aka. Baba Ijesha) molesting Our Client’s foster daughter.

“Our client did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage by PUNCH MEDIA or any other person whatsoever. Our Client expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however, arising from the content of the CCTV footage released to the general public through PUNCH Media,” the disclaimer partly read.

Since the story of Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape mess came to the fore in April, many, including his fans and colleagues doubted the reports and asked to see the CCTV footage which implicated him.

After the footage was made public, they

condemned the release saying it was “irresponsible” and against the Child Protection Act.

We advised the mother not to release the footage – Foundation

Meanwhile, Landa’s Bethel, a foundation that advocates the rights of victims of Child Abuse and Human Trafficking, said it advised Princess not to release the CCTV footage.

According to a statement released on Sunday by Yolanda George-David, a representative of the foundation, they said their recommendations to the survivor’s mother were disregarded.

They also added that they understand that it is within her right to do so.

“We have always believed in the protection of survivors as this is important to their mental health. It was however shocking when it was brought to our notice that the CCTV video of one of the cases that we are working on is circulating in public space,” the statement began.

“In futherence to our ethics and duty to protect the survivor and critical evidence vital to the case, we pleaded and advised the mother of the survivor not to release the CCTV footage. I also advised severally that certain facts of the case be protected so that we do not jeopardize our case by releasing evidence for persecution or putting the identity of the Survivor at risk”.

The foundation also added that they weren’t aware that the material had been released to the press.

“Following the release of a certain CCTV footage against our advise and in violation with our practice in one of our active cases,we have been flooded with calls from other survivors worried that details of their case would be released. That would never happen,” it added.

Scores of social media users have also called for the CCTV footage to be reported so that in can be pulled down from social media pages in protection of the minor.

ADVERTISEMENT