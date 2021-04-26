‘‘The Man Who Sold His Skin”, Africa’s 2021 Oscar contender on Sunday, lost out in the best international film race to Denmark’s only entry ‘Another Round’.
The riveting film, which was Tunisia’s first Oscar-nominated film, tells the story of a Syrian refugee tells the story of a man who tattoos a European Schengen visa across his back as a living work of art, enabling him to cross international borders.
Comedy-drama “Another Round,” whose plot revolves around four friends who test alcohol’s ability to improve their lives, is the fourth Danish film to take home an Oscar.
Other nominees in the best international film category this year were Hong Kong’s “Better Days,” Romania’s “Collective,” “The Man Who Sold His Skin” from Tunisia, and the Bosnian war drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?”
Meanwhile, Hollywood legend, Anthony Hopkins had a shocking feat by winning best actor over Chadwick Boseman.
The 83-year-old actor won the Oscar which critics had thought would be awarded Chadwick Boseman posthumously for his brilliant performance as a London patriarch struggling with dementia in the drama “The Father’’.
The feat makes him the oldest actor to ever win an Oscar.
Hopkins last won an Oscar (best actor) in 1992 for his performance in “The Silence of the Lambs’’.
The late Boseman, according to AP, was expected to win the award, which, in a very rare move from the academy, was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture.
It was no doubt a night of history at the social distance oscar, as Chloé Zhao, who directed “Nomadland,” became the first woman of colour, the first Chinese woman, and the second woman ever to win an Oscar for directing.
Nomadland, which is based on the 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder, explored the story of a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.
The film also won the best picture award.
See the full list of winners below
Best actor in a leading role
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — winner
Best actress in a leading role
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — winner
Best picture
Nomadland — winner
Best original song
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Best original score
Soul — winner
Best film editing
Sound of Metal — winner
Best cinematography
Mank — winner
Best production design
Mank — winner
Best actress in a supporting role
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari — winner
Best visual effects
Tenet — winner
Best documentary
My Octopus Teacher — winner
Best documentary short
Colette — winner
Best animated feature film
Soul — winner
Best animated short film
If Anything Happens I Love You — winner
Best live-action short film
Two Distant Strangers — winner
Best sound
Sound of Metal — winner
Best director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — winner
Best costume design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Best makeup and hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Best actor in a supporting role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Best international feature film
Another Round — winner
Best adapted screenplay
The Father — winner
Best original screenplay
Promising Young Woman — winner
