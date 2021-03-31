ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie, has said that feminism should be blamed for the prevalence of domestic violence in marriage.

In an interview with BBC Igbo on Tuesday, the celebrated actor said feminism was alien to the African culture and blacks in general.

‘‘Women who can’t cook aren’t supposed to call themselves women. And feminism is what causes women to be beaten up in marriages. You complain to a woman and she retorts.

”It becomes unbearable, so you stretch your arm and deal her a slap. Domestic violence starts. I don’t like seeing women crying because it hurts me deeply. But it is the fault of the woman herself a lot of times’’ he said.

The actor, who recently explained why Nigerian women are no longer submissive to their husbands, also reiterated that when a woman leaves her parents to meet her husband and takes his surname, she is to be submissive to him.

‘‘If she wasn’t married, she can do whatever she wants. Our women now plunge into feminism nowadays. They can’t even keep their husbands anymore. Is that a good thing? These women are schooled but a lot of wives now can’t even cook — one thing that a woman should be good in so as to be able to keep her husband.

‘‘My mother was not educated but she would cook all sorts of soups. My father would always get back home hurriedly to eat what his wife had cooked. Today, our wives can’t even cook anymore.”

The actor, who said he isn’t a misogynist despite associating with a lot of misogynists at work , maintained that blacks don’t worship women as the whites do.

‘‘I’m a strong adherent of culture. Until my dad died at 96, he never knelt to propose.‘It’s just like kneeling down on entering a church because there’s a higher being to whom you’re paying respect. Men climb trees to tap palm wine. How does it look if women do the same? Today women dictate to men.

‘‘It wasn’t like that in our days. How women talk to men nowadays isn’t how we were raised. My mother was never beaten. My wife and I have been married for 52 years. I never beat her. My five married sons don’t beat their wives.

A year ago, the respected movie star also stirred a controversy about marriage and relationships when he kicked against the idea of Nigerian men getting down on their knees to propose to women.

In a video that went viral in February 2020, the ‘Lion Heart’ star said, “any young man who gets on his knees to propose to a girl, is not just an idiot, he’s a bloody fool, a compound buffoon.”