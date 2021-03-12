ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian politician, Anthony Tosan Prest, is set to debut ‘Billionaire’s Wives Search’, which he describes as the first ‘search for wives’ reality show in Nigeria.

According to information on his official Instagram handle, the first season of the show will see him “hunt for three wives to marry traditionally”.

Mr Prest, who was a 2015 governorship candidate in Delta State, made the announcement on his social media pages on Wednesday.

He also revealed that the winner of the show’s debut season will get “a loving husband and father to your children and brand new cars” among other perks.

Others incentives include “abroad residency as well as world travel and holidays four times in a year.”

Those eligible for the show must be between 18 to 70 and must be “looking for love, happiness and marriage”.

Other requirements are that applicants must be pan-African, believe in polygamy, and be African.

The organisers added that people of all religions are welcome but expressed a preference on adherents of African traditional religion.

Other details like the duration and commencement date have not been revealed.