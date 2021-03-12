ADVERTISEMENT

The Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, stepped out with his new wife over the weekend in Ibadan and Nigerians on social media haven’t stopped talking about it.

The event was the coronation of a real estate guru, Tomori Williams, as the Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland.

The monarch walked into the gathering with his queens all of whom looked identical in their white lace outfits, similar headgears and face masks.

Undoubtedly, the Alaafin is one Nigerian monarch who has a harem of young pretty queens.

The young queens (we can’t specify the number), all light skinned, are fashionable and very social media savvy.

Also a boxer and gym enthusiast, the Alaafin regularly steps out with them by his side and they steal the show anywhere they go.

The spritely monarch, who welcomed his third set of twins within a span of eight months in 2018, did not look a day older than 82.

He is also a father to a set of triplets.

The big reveal

His new bride, who appeared to be trying to get used to the attention that comes with her new title, stood by his left side all through.

Her identity was revealed when they mounted the stage to acknowledge praises from Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal.

By the time the Alaafin began spraying Kwam1 some Naira notes, the singer brought out a sheet of paper and began to reel out the names of the young Oloris present.

The crowd couldn’t wait to uncover the identity of the young beauty beside the trendy king and in no time, Kwam 1 mentioned her name -Ayaba Chioma.

The other wives rallied round her almost immediately and they all began to dance while spraying the singer more wads of cash.

Interestingly, Olori Chioma, is the first young queen from the eastern part of Nigeria to be married to the Alaafin.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin’s spokesperson, he said, “To the best of my knowledge, the Alaafin hasn’t married any new wife so all you are seeing online are mere speculations until the Alaafin makes it public and official.”

Some persons have said the new queen might be a replacement for Queen Aanu, who left the palace in November 2020.

The young queen accused the monarch of attempting to kidnap her and added that she no longer wants to be in bondage in a statement on Instagram.

The queen, who welcomed the monarch’s third set of twins in 2018, also said her life and that of her family is under threat.

