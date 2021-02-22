Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Zaiah.
The private couple chose to break the news on Monday, which also doubles as Adesua’s birthday, on their social media handles.
According to their posts, their baby was born a month ago.
Banky W, who is known to feature his wife in his music videos and songs, also announced that he would release another song “Final Say” on Thursday. The track was produced by Cobhams Asuquo.
The couple settled for a destination wedding in Capetown, South Africa, on November 25, 2017.
