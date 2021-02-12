“Valentine is coming, where is your boo?”

This is the song making the rounds on social media in the last couple of days. It’s that time of the year when singles or the heartbroken are reminded of their status or if you like, condition.

With the much anticipated time of the year just a few days away, most single folks have given up hope of wearing red and lighting candles with that special someone. But, who says you cannot join in the “cruise” of having a Val this year or finding one for the coming seasons?

This article will show you seven places you can find your own soul mate this valentine’s season and afterwards.

Owambe

Nigerian parties have proven to be one of the best places to meet your potential boo and get noticed. Now, if the one you have got your eyes on belongs to the host family, you will find them in their true character because there will be a minimal pretence.

You may even be lucky to be in the bridal train or one of the groomsmen. This will allow you leverage on the proximity and the right to relate with or latch on to the pretty lady or guy in “agbada” that you may have found. If you are lucky, they will be single.

While you are looking to find a partner at that party, avoid being too pushy out of desperation. Just enjoy the party and be yourself. The right one will find you.

Gym

You need to understand the saying that ‘‘you meet your prospective husband if you don’t socialise’’ and that commenting “God When’’ on romantic posts on Instagram, is not going to get you off singledom.

Gyms are a great location where your potential boo or bae might be frequenting.

Attending parties and social activities may be asking for too much from a perpetually shy homebody like you, which is why the gym or fitness centre may be the next best bet for you.

At the gym, you can pretend to be minding your business while you peek at that bloke or babe showing off abs on the next treadmill. When you settle on the one, it may be time to set aside caution and take notes on how to drop subtle hints.

Who knows, they may actually have been looking at you too.

Religious centres

It has not become an ancient practice to find your other half in the church or at prayer meetings. If one of the traits on your potential spouse’s checklist is “God-fearing,” you may want to become a regular at religious programs yourself.

It maybe a passionate member of the choir, a prayer warrior, or just another regular church-goer – once you set your eyes on the one, pray about it. If you are positive, it may be time to drop the brother and sister title.

There are lots of social and religious activities that you can help organise. Join committees, volunteer to help, and just maybe, somebody might notice you. While you are at it, do not overdo it.

Alumni groups

You may be surprised at how much the person you did not even notice back in school has grown in looks and in class, now. You may be missing out on a huge treasure in the WhatsApp group you left on mute for so long.

Reminiscing old memories with an old friend and reenacting the things you used to do back in the days may be a good way to start something serious and you never can tell, you two may get struck by cupid’s cute arrow while you are at it.

Cinema

Usually, people go out in groups or as couples to see movies. Don’t be discouraged because that might actually be the perfect opportunity to spot the second lone ranger, like yourself, in the cinema hall. Yeah, you are the first one.

Going to the movies in a group could also mean a group of single ladies running into the group of seriously searching guys and phone numbers may get passed around. You would never know if you do not try.

Clubs, bars

Now, maybe this is the best time to kill that narrative that serious people cannot be found at dance clubs or bars. The fact that you are there means that your type of person is right there.

People go to clubs to unwind and have a few drinks with friends. It is not necessarily a hangout of heartbreakers.

If you meet a smoker at a club, it helps you make an informed choice which may turn out to be better than finding out that the gentleman you met in church smokes months into the relationship.

You can also treat yourself to a humble solo-vacation at a nice hotel and have drinks in their bar or poolside where what you seek may be waiting for you.

Online

While we advocate going out to see and be seen, a lot of people actually strike gold while ‘roaming’ social media streets and that is why you may as well give this a shot.

Without having to register on shady hookup sites, or meeting up with strangers in questionable places, your social media pages may actually be where you find love just like many people have.

From comment sections to liking each other’s pictures and post and eventually sliding in the DM, you may be planning a wedding without even knowing.

Being a lady should also not stop you from making the first move if you like a guy you meet online. Your action may just be the right push he needs to take that big leap.

Shoot your shot already!