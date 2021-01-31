ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Afro Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters, has been ordained a bishop of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

The legendary singer was ordained at a ceremony held at a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in the Iju area of Lagos on Saturday.

The singer shared a video and photo of his ordination on his Instagram handle on Sunday with the caption, ‘‘Bishop with the swagger. God above all.”

In a separate message on his Facebook page, the ace singer wrote,

“To God be the glory. I will serve my god till the end’’.

His colleagues and fans have thronged his social media handles to congratulate him on his new role.

A UK-based public speaker and business coach Dayo Olomu also shared photos from the singer’s ordination ceremony while Ovation International magazine publisher Dele Momodu wrote, ‘‘Congratulations Bishop Isaac Oluwashina Akanbi Peters. Ore mi pataki pataki. A ti ko esu ati gbogbo ise buruku owo re sile (My very very dear friend. We have rejected the devil and all his evil works)”.

The singer’s most recent music was a collaboration with Teni on her hit, ‘Jo’, released in December 2020.

Interestingly, Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwuka, who is the mother of his son, Clarence Peters, a top Nigerian music video director, was recently ordained an evangelist.

Ms Chukwurah, who graduated from a theological school in Ikorodu, Lagos in July 2020, still features in movies once in a while.

SSP, as he is fondly called, released his debut album as a solo musician, Ace (Afro-Juju Series 1), in 1989.

The album went double platinum and was the career breakthrough that made him a household name in the Nigerian music industry.

‘Shinamania’ produced by Laolu Akins was released in 1991, winning three awards at once with a Platinum Disc for selling more than 250,000 copies.

SSP currently has 16 album releases to his credit.