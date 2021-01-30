A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has unveiled his new lover, a Lebanese-Nigerian, Lilian Olajumoke Ellas.

Mr Fani-Kayode revealed her identity on his official Twitter and Instagram handles on Friday and described her as ‘‘The Real Deal’’.

Ms Ellas is a beauty entrepreneur and owner of Lillies Salon and Spa, located in Abuja.

The occasion was her birthday which held at his Abuja home and he penned a loving tribute which read, ‘‘Nothing in the world can compare to the love and the support that you have given me and our beautiful children since you came into our lives.

‘‘You have been so kind and loving to them and I thank God for the love they have given you in return. You are the real deal and we love and cherish you. Congratulations once again my darling! God bless you forever.”

Although Mr Fani-Kayode has shared her photos on his social media pages in the past, this is the first time that he would publicly declare that she has the key to his heart.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted him, the ex-minister who recently welcomed a baby with his girlfriend of many years, a Moroccan who works in the oil sector, said he does not want to discuss his private affairs on the pages of the newspaper.

He also refused to disclose the identity of the new mum.

But those close to him said he continues to love Regina (Nee Hanson Amonoo), a Ghanaian businesswoman cum pastor and she remains his legal wife.

According to Mrs Fani-Kayode, who lives in Ghana, their 23-year-old union remains rock-solid irrespective of any woman in the picture. She confirmed this in an interview with our correspondent.

The source also confirmed to this newspaper that Mr Fani-Kayode is so smitten by the new lover that he plans to make it official by marrying her.

Femi Fani-Kayode with Lilian Olajumoke Ellas [PHOTO CREDIT: Femi Fani-Kayode] Lilian Olajumoke Ellas [PHOTO CREDIT: Femi Fani-Kayode]

The former minister already has four sons (including a set of triplets) with his estranged ex-beauty queen wife, Precious Chikwendu.

It is, however, unclear if he has completely separated or broken off from Ms Chikwendu.

About Lilian

Her father is Lebanese whilst her mother is from Asaba. Her mother lived in Eti Osa, Lagos, all her life where she met Lilian’s father after which they were married.

Her father is a businessman and is now based in Minna and often travels to Lebanon.

Lilian was brought up in Apapa, Lagos, and Minna, Niger State, by her parents and speaks Yoruba, Arabic, French, Igbo, and Hausa fluently. She owns one of the top beauty spas in Abuja.

She has lived in Abuja for the last few years and has a home in Lagos and in Miziara in northern Lebanon where her father comes from. She is a Christian. She was previously married to a Lebanese but they divorced a few years ago.

She has three children, two sons and one daughter, who all went to university in Lebanon. They are all well-educated and professionals and are all doing well.