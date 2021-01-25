ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther Agunbiade, has addressed the reports of her rift with her fellow BB Naija alumna, Tacha Akide.

The reality TV star addressed the issue when she hosted a question and answer session on her Instagram page on Sunday.

One of the questions she answered was about a fellow ex-housemate, Tacha, who got disqualified on the same season of the show.

“What happened between you and Tacha. What caused your fall out? No offence intended,” a curious fan asked.

In her response, Esther, 24, replied, “There was no falling out on my part, I would always stand for the truth and I can’t control how people react when I decide to stick to the truth as opposed to doing what they want.”

Her response came as a surprise to fans and followers who had observed the ‘distance’ between both reality TV stars.

Esther was one of the few ex-housemates who Tacha bonded with during and after the show.

Fans who were hoping that their sisterhood would blossom especially since Tacha hardly bonded with others housemates were disappointed.

Esther’s response has confirmed reports of a rift with Tacha while absolving her of any wrongdoing.

During the session, a fan further asked; “Can you reconcile with anyone you had an issue with in the past?”.

Esther responded, “Most definitely, I try not to hold grudges, but sometimes it’s hard, there are some things that would hurt you deeper than you can ever imagine, you would think you’re over it until you realize you have so much resentment towards the person. I can reconcile but the relationship could never be the same.” (sic)

The self-styled ‘Queen of Facial Expressions’ featured on the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, which aired in 2014.

A trained lawyer, Esther was evicted from the Big Brother house on the 63rd day and this made her the 13th housemate to be evicted from the fourth season of the show.

While in the house, she was romantically linked with fellow housemate, Frodd, who made repeated advances at her.

Tacha, on the other hand, was disqualified from the show after an altercation with the eventual winner, Mercy Eke.

Tacha would go on to become one of the most popular reality TV stars to emerge from Big Brother Naija.