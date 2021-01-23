ADVERTISEMENT

Larry King, a celebrity broadcaster, has passed away.

The ace broadcaster reportedly died on Saturday after he was taken to the hospital late December for COVID-19 infections.

According to the CNN where King hosted the famous ‘Larry King’ show for twenty-five years interviewing celebrities and notable political leaders across continents, he was 87 years of age at the time of his demise.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” King’s official Twitter announced Saturday morning.

The cause of death was not announced but King’s death is coming weeks after it was revealed that he was battling coronavirus.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television, and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

‘‘Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief,” the statement read.

King

King began his media career as a local Florida journalist and radio interviewer in the 1950s and 1960s. He, however, gained prominence in 1978 when he birthed The Larry King Show.

On June 29, 2010, he announced that after 25 years, he would be stepping down as the host of the Larry King Live.

The final edition of Larry King Live aired on December 16, 2010, after a quarter-century.

By the time he ended his show with the CNN in 2010, ‘Larry King Live’ was entrenched in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest running show with the same host in the same time slot.

Married to seven different women at different times, with whom he had five children – two late- before his own death on Saturday, his last divorce was in 2019.

Mr King, who won several awards, including the Emmy, is believed to have conducted over 30,000 interviews.