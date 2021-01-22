ADVERTISEMENT

A former Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe, has been left heartbroken after his son, Bolu, openly declared himself a homosexual.

Bolu revealed his sexual disposition in a now-viral Instagram post. He was clad in a rainbow-coloured underwear and also held a similar fabric in the Instagram photo.

“Yes I’m Gay AF,” he wrote.

In response, Mr Okupe tweeted on Friday morning, saying he believes he is facing a spiritual battle. He also confirmed that he is aware of his son’s sexual orientation and is opposed to it.

I gave him that name MOBA OLUWA RIN, ( I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ. pic.twitter.com/39RXFueGVB — Doyin (@doyinokupe) January 21, 2021

He added that he believes as a Christian he would emerge victoriously.

“My attention has been drawn to a publication of my 27yr old son, Bolu Okupe, in which he declared publicly that he is Gay,” said Okupe.

‘‘I gave him that name Moba Oluwa Rin, (I walked with God) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ.

“I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now.

“He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.

“For me, I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who I serve day and night.

“For it is written: Behold, the hand of the Lord is not shortened that it cannot save, neither is His ear dead that he cannot hear. Isaiah 59 vs 1.”

Bolu who described himself as an LGBT Activist on his YouTube channel is based in France. He recently bagged a Masters in International Management from NEOMA Business School, France.