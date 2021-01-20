‘The Village Headmaster’, the popular comedy-drama series that aired on the Nigerian Television Network (NTA), is set to return to the screens 30 years after it was rested.

The production now parades a diverse cast of superstars, including 9ice, Chris Iheuwa (Village Headmaster), Mr Latin, Rachael Oniga, Funky Mallam, Jide Kosoko, Omo Ibadan, Okele, Fathia Balogun, Rycardo Agbor, and Yemi Shodimu.

Others are Binta Ayo Mogaji, Jide Alabi, Christy Imanlehin, Yemi Remi, Monica Friday, Deborah Anugwa, Ajobiewe Jr., Jumoke Olabisi, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Eric Obinna, and many others.

The NTA recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) and it officially marked the beginning of a partnership aimed at bringing the iconic drama series back on the air.

Following the MoU, the much-loved series is now being produced by WAP and will return to the screens in April 2021 on NTA Network, AIT Network, and wapTV Network.

The new Village Headmaster

The recording of the first season commenced on November 9, 2020, at several locations across Lagos State and was recently concluded.

Directed by the multiple-award-winning Patience Oghre Imobhio, the programme stars some of the original cast, including Dejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi) and Ibidun Allison (Amebo).

Others are Dan Imoudu (Chief Dagbolu), Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele), Melvin Obriago (Teacher Oghene), Lara Akinsola (Doyin), and Kate Adepegba (Folake).

Interestingly, the latter played the role of Folake, one of the loyal girls who served as apprentices in Sisi Clara’s shop.

History

The series was originally created by Olusegun Olusola and produced by Dejumo Lewis. It was Nigeria’s first and longest-running television drama series. It ran consecutively for decades.

The Village Headmaster was set in the fictitious Yoruba village of Oja while the plot was the social issues and the effect of government policies on the indigenes.

It had a talented cast that included the late James Iroha (Gringory Akabogu), late Claude Eke (Jegede Shokoya); Chika Okpalla (Chief Zebrudaya); Tony Akposheri (Zakky); Lizzy Eveome (Ovuleria); late Christy Essien-Igbokwe (Akpena); Davis Offor (Clarus); and Nnati.

Originally called ‘The Masquerade’ (later New Masquerade), the series starred Ted Mukoro, Justus Esiri, and Femi Robinson, all of whom played the role of the Village Headmaster at different times in the course of the production.

Others were Funsho Adeolu, who played Chief Eleyinmi; Jab Adu, who played the character Bassey Okon, the village chemist; Ibidun Allison who acted as the palm wine seller and village gossip popularly known as Amebo, Joe Layode who acted as Teacher Garba, amongst others.

The new ‘The Village Headmaster’ was short-lived.

In 2019, it was a reunion of some sort for the surviving cast and crew members of the television drama series, as they celebrated 50 years of the programme’s creation Terra Kulture and at the Freedom Park, both in Lagos.

Last year, NTA also partnered with the surviving cast and crew of ‘the Village Headmaster’ to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular television series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the trailer below