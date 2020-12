ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old Nigerian from Kano State, Isa Suleiman, got married to his American heartthrob, Janine Sanchez, 46, on Sunday.

The Islamic wedding held at the Barracks Mosque in Panshekara, Kano State.

The bride and groom are believed to have met on social media.

The wedding was attended by many Nigerians including a former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani.

Mr Sani sent PREMIUM TIMES photos from the event.