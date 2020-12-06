A diamond encrusted wedding dress, a cake that took 125 days and 18 bakers to bake, a Lexus car as Souvenir for a guest, bride‘s veil with her mum’s name encrusted in diamonds, these were some of the highlights of Smart Adeyemi daughter’s opulent wedding.

Mr Adeyemi, a senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, gave his daughter, Deola, away in marriage to a popular luxury jeweler, Olusola Awujoola aka Malivelihood in Abuja on Saturday.

A mini carnival, the luxury wedding which held at the National Ecumenical Center, was graced by dignitaries and several Nigerian celebrities.

They included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, Dolapo and daughter, Kiki, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Zlatan Ibile, Eniola Badmus & Davido who performed at the reception.

So regal was the wedding that its official hashtag #MADS2020 has dominated the Nigerian Instagram trends map since Thursday with over 1000 posts dedicated to the publicity-loving couple.

Tagged #MADS2020 (the wedding of the crazy rich Nigerians), it witnessed the groom gifting his bride a Porsche Cayenne during the high-octane traditional wedding on Friday.

The car is listed at N100 million on the Porsche Cayenne official site.

The bride is the ceo of Tuvia Mobile and No1 Hotel and lounge. Also a lawyer, she runs Deola Smart Foundation.

The groom, who famously dated Tonto Dikeh in the past, has a Masters degree in Global Management and LLM Commercial Law.

He has designed state-of-the art luxury jewelry and diamond watches for several Nigerian celebrities like Kcee, Phyno, Patoranking, Davido as well as American celebrities such as DJ Khaled and Amber Rose.

Loud Statements

The lovebirds, who announced their engagement in 2017, had earlier released royalty-themed pre-wedding photos on social media.

Right from their dating days, the couple had always showed each other love especially on social media and gifted each other jaw-dropping gifts.

On Valentines Day last year, Malivelihood gave Deola a new house and a Mercedes Benz SUV. He also adorned her nails with 10 carats of diamonds .

The previous Valentine’s Day (2018) had Malivelihood present Deola a house reportedly worth $1.5 million with her name inscribed on the wall.

Surprise

The couple gave out Hublot watches as sourvenirs at their white wedding among other jaw-dropping gifts.

As usual, they shared photos and videos on Instagram

The high point of the wedding was no doubt the moment when an Uber driver, identified as Austin, won a N3.5 million Lexus SUV at the wedding.

The couple had kept the gift a secret until the moment the lucky driver was announced winner of the car during a raffle draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin, who was not invited to the event but

drove a guest to the wedding, was beyond shocked when his name was called.

He ended up leaving the wedding with a Lexus car and N3.5 million contributed by the couple and wedding guests.

That was not all.

The wedding cake reportedly cost N4 million.

Spearheaded by a popular (Instagram) baker, cakes_by_la who explained that the 48-feet high cake, took 18 people, 125 active days of preparation and thousands of sugar flowers.

She also said the cake had

36tiers, 180kg of icing sugar, 12set up hours with resources sourced from five countries and months of brain storming.

The wedding florist brought in six trucks of live flowers to decorate the hall.

See more photos from the wedding below