The Best of Nollywood (BON) awards held annually to honour outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry is known for its unique award categories like ‘Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie’ and ‘Best Kiss in a movie’.
But year in and year out, the latter has remained the most anticipated category and for obvious reasons.
In the last 11 years, the organisers have consistently rewarded the ‘Best Kiss’ in a Nollywood movie.
Ahead of the BON 2020 edition, which will hold on December 5 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, fans have begun voting for their choice of ‘Best Kiss in a movie’.
The contenders are Alex Ekubo/Sharon Ooja in (Bling Lagosians),
JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii in (Living in Bondage Breaking Free), Laura Fidel/Kunle Remi in (Pole Girl), Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara in (The Sessions), and IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert (Unroyal).
A controversial award category no doubt, but Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of BON Awards, told PREMIUM TIMES that the category has no romantic undertone and is strictly professional.
‘‘For Best of Nollywood (BON) the best kisses are not just exchanged by lovers, they are those that curl even the viewers’ toes. This year, in the best kiss in a movie category of BON awards, five excellent kisses shared by actors on screen have been selected, and they are great kisses by mighty fine actors that did make our toes curl. Watch the nominated kissing scenes and judge, which really is the winning kiss,’’ he explained.
Past nominees of this award category include Seun Akindele, Roseanne Marcel, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Alex Ekubo, Tope Osoba, IK Ogbonna, Mawuli Gavor, Odera Olivia, Eddy Watson, Victoria Egbuchere, Yemi Blaq, Ifu Ennada, Bimbo Ademoye, Shawn Faqua, and Ruth Kadiri.
In 2015, Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel won the “Best Kiss in a Movie” award, and to celebrate the win, the duo shared a kiss on stage of the awards ceremony.
In 2018, Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor and Odera Olivia Orji emerged winner of the Best Kiss category in BON Awards 2018.
Check out the trailer of the nominees for the ‘Best Kiss’ in a Nollywood movie and the full list of nominees below
Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)
Bisola Aiyeola – This Lady Called Life
Omowunmi Dada – The Sessions
Kehinde Bankole – Dear Affy
Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby
Toni Tones – Killing Jade
Adesua Etomi – Sugar Rush
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)
Banke Joye – Traffic
Ruth Kadiri – Too Old For This
Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians
Bimbo Ademoye/Bisola Aiyeola – Sugar Rush
Tina Mba – This Lady Called LifeCiti
Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)
Efa Iwara – The Sessions
Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby
JKA Swanky – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)
Eyinna Nwigwe – Dear Affy
Daniel K. Daniel – The Fugitive
Femi Jacobs – Colours of Deceit
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)
Alex Ekubo – Bling Lagosians
Williams Uchemba/Tobi Bakre – Sugar Rush
Byran Emmanuel – Colours of Deceit
Tope Tedela – Country Hard
Blossom Chukwujekwu/Abayomi Alvin – Unroyal
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
Jide Awobona – You Are Me
Lateef Adedimeji – Etan
Akin Kolapo – Asarailu
Joseph Momodu – Torera
Ibrahim Yekini – Lucifer
Funso Adeolu- Digiola
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
Adebimpe Oyebade – Agbelebu Jade
Bukunmi Oluwashina – You Are Me
Nkechi Blessing – Torera
King Flakie – Digiola
Abisola Adebayo – Never Too Late
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)
Francis Duru – Mboputa
Stan Eze – Ishi Anyaocha
JKA Swanky – Nne
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Igbo)
Chidiebere Aneke – Ishi Anyaocha
Frances Nsonwu Ikoroha – Nne
Happy Julian Uchendu – Mboputa
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
Yomi Olorunlolaye/Olaide Almoruf – Brothers
Bimbo Sunday – Asarailu
Odunlade Adekola – Never Too Late
Dele Odule – Agbelebu Jade
Femi Adebayo/Kelvin Ikedua – Lucifer
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
Khadija Ayoade – You Are Me
Abisola Adebayo – Agbelebu Jade
Regina Chukwu – Digiola
Ashabi Ademefun – Brothers
Ireti Osayemi – Never Too Late
Best Short Film
Dial 112
Pole Girl
The Honourable
Dan kasa
The Bean Hawker
Best Documentary
Journey to Gambia
Tame The Serial Killer
Learners
Best Child Actor
Daniel Adeshina – Basil
Divine Godwin Otun – Innocent
Molawa Onajobi – This Lady Called Life
King David Akpakwu – My Grandfather’s Wife
Chima David Ntongha – The Pain Your Storm
Best Child Actress
Amarachi Onwe – Secrets
Chimamanda Unigwe- Perfect Marriage
Movie with the Best Social Message
Not So Long a Letter
WEDE
Black Monday
Dan Kasa
Country Hard
The Session
Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy
Dear Affy
Elevator Baby
Bling Lagosians
Sugar Rush
Director of the Year
Kayode Kasum – This Lady Called Life
Ramsey Nouah – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)
Lancelot Imasuen – WEDE
Akay Mason – Elevator Baby
Judith Audu- The Sessions
Kayode Kasum – Sugar Rush
Movie of the Year
Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
This Lady Called Life
The Sessions
WEDE
Sugar Rush
Elevator Baby
Movie with the Best Special Effect
Lucifer
Unroyal
Sugar Rush
Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
Movie with the Best Screenplay
This Lady Called Life
Bling Lagosians
Elevator Baby
The Sessions
Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)
Dear Affy
Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie
Traffic
The Sessions
My Grandfather’s Wife
WEDE
Revelation of the Year (Male)
Tunde Aderinoye
Fuad Ferdinand
Swanky JKA
Mike Afolarin
Moshood Fattah
Heavens Obule
Revelation of the Year (Female)
Munachi Abi
Bolaji Ogunmola
Dami Awokoya
Mimi Daniels
Temi Otedola
Best use of Costume in a Movie
Unroyal
Broken Water
WEDE
Living in Bondage(Breaking in Bondage)
Isodehi
Best Use of Make-up in a Movie
Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
The Sessions
WEDE
Broken Water
Isodehi
Movie with the Best Sound
Unroyal
Living in Bondage
Kambili
Movie with the Best Sound Track
Traffic
Colours of Deceit
Living in Bondage
Lucifer
The Sessions
Country Hard
Movie with the Best Editing
Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
This Lady Called Life
Sugar Rush
Elevator Baby
The Sessions
Movie with the Best Production Design
This Lady Called Life
Unroyal
Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
WEDE
Isodehi
Broken Water
Movie with the Best Cinematography
Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
Unroyal
Sugar Rush
Bling Lagosians
Dear Affy
Best Kiss in a movie
Alex Ekubo/Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians
JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)
Laura Fidel/Kunle Remi- Pole Girl
Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara – The Sessions
IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert-Unroyal
Most Promising Actor of the Year
Tobi Bakare – Sugar Rush
Denola Grey – Bling Lagosians
Obinna Montero – Too Old for This
Most Promising Actress of the Year
Banke Joye – Traffic
Motilola Adekunle – To Have and To Hold
Aisha Mohammed – Colours of Deceit
Chinelo Enemchukwu – Perfect Marriage
Mary John – Perfect Marriage