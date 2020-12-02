The Best of Nollywood (BON) awards held annually to honour outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry is known for its unique award categories like ‘Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie’ and ‘Best Kiss in a movie’.

But year in and year out, the latter has remained the most anticipated category and for obvious reasons.

In the last 11 years, the organisers have consistently rewarded the ‘Best Kiss’ in a Nollywood movie.

Ahead of the BON 2020 edition, which will hold on December 5 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, fans have begun voting for their choice of ‘Best Kiss in a movie’.

The contenders are Alex Ekubo/Sharon Ooja in (Bling Lagosians),

JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii in (Living in Bondage Breaking Free), Laura Fidel/Kunle Remi in (Pole Girl), Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara in (The Sessions), and IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert (Unroyal).

A controversial award category no doubt, but Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of BON Awards, told PREMIUM TIMES that the category has no romantic undertone and is strictly professional.

‘‘For Best of Nollywood (BON) the best kisses are not just exchanged by lovers, they are those that curl even the viewers’ toes. This year, in the best kiss in a movie category of BON awards, five excellent kisses shared by actors on screen have been selected, and they are great kisses by mighty fine actors that did make our toes curl. Watch the nominated kissing scenes and judge, which really is the winning kiss,’’ he explained.

Past nominees of this award category include Seun Akindele, Roseanne Marcel, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Alex Ekubo, Tope Osoba, IK Ogbonna, Mawuli Gavor, Odera Olivia, Eddy Watson, Victoria Egbuchere, Yemi Blaq, Ifu Ennada, Bimbo Ademoye, Shawn Faqua, and Ruth Kadiri.

In 2015, Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel won the “Best Kiss in a Movie” award, and to celebrate the win, the duo shared a kiss on stage of the awards ceremony.

In 2018, Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor and Odera Olivia Orji emerged winner of the Best Kiss category in BON Awards 2018.

Check out the trailer of the nominees for the ‘Best Kiss’ in a Nollywood movie and the full list of nominees below

Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)

Bisola Aiyeola – This Lady Called Life

Omowunmi Dada – The Sessions

Kehinde Bankole – Dear Affy

Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby

Toni Tones – Killing Jade

ADVERTISEMENT

Adesua Etomi – Sugar Rush

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)

Banke Joye – Traffic

Ruth Kadiri – Too Old For This

Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians

Bimbo Ademoye/Bisola Aiyeola – Sugar Rush

Tina Mba – This Lady Called LifeCiti

Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

Efa Iwara – The Sessions

Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby

JKA Swanky – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)

Eyinna Nwigwe – Dear Affy

Daniel K. Daniel – The Fugitive

Femi Jacobs – Colours of Deceit

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

Alex Ekubo – Bling Lagosians

Williams Uchemba/Tobi Bakre – Sugar Rush

Byran Emmanuel – Colours of Deceit

Tope Tedela – Country Hard

Blossom Chukwujekwu/Abayomi Alvin – Unroyal

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Jide Awobona – You Are Me

Lateef Adedimeji – Etan

Akin Kolapo – Asarailu

Joseph Momodu – Torera

Ibrahim Yekini – Lucifer

Funso Adeolu- Digiola

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Adebimpe Oyebade – Agbelebu Jade

Bukunmi Oluwashina – You Are Me

Nkechi Blessing – Torera

King Flakie – Digiola

Abisola Adebayo – Never Too Late

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)

Francis Duru – Mboputa

Stan Eze – Ishi Anyaocha

JKA Swanky – Nne

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Igbo)

Chidiebere Aneke – Ishi Anyaocha

Frances Nsonwu Ikoroha – Nne

Happy Julian Uchendu – Mboputa

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Yomi Olorunlolaye/Olaide Almoruf – Brothers

Bimbo Sunday – Asarailu

Odunlade Adekola – Never Too Late

Dele Odule – Agbelebu Jade

Femi Adebayo/Kelvin Ikedua – Lucifer

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Khadija Ayoade – You Are Me

Abisola Adebayo – Agbelebu Jade

Regina Chukwu – Digiola

Ashabi Ademefun – Brothers

Ireti Osayemi – Never Too Late

Best Short Film

Dial 112

Pole Girl

The Honourable

Dan kasa

The Bean Hawker

Best Documentary

Journey to Gambia

Tame The Serial Killer

Learners

Best Child Actor

Daniel Adeshina – Basil

Divine Godwin Otun – Innocent

Molawa Onajobi – This Lady Called Life

King David Akpakwu – My Grandfather’s Wife

Chima David Ntongha – The Pain Your Storm

Best Child Actress

Amarachi Onwe – Secrets

Chimamanda Unigwe- Perfect Marriage

Movie with the Best Social Message

Not So Long a Letter

WEDE

Black Monday

Dan Kasa

Country Hard

The Session

Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy

Dear Affy

Elevator Baby

Bling Lagosians

Sugar Rush

Director of the Year

Kayode Kasum – This Lady Called Life

Ramsey Nouah – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)

Lancelot Imasuen – WEDE

Akay Mason – Elevator Baby

Judith Audu- The Sessions

Kayode Kasum – Sugar Rush

Movie of the Year

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

This Lady Called Life

The Sessions

WEDE

Sugar Rush

Elevator Baby

Movie with the Best Special Effect

Lucifer

Unroyal

Sugar Rush

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

Movie with the Best Screenplay

This Lady Called Life

Bling Lagosians

Elevator Baby

The Sessions

Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)

Dear Affy

Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie

Traffic

The Sessions

My Grandfather’s Wife

WEDE

Revelation of the Year (Male)

Tunde Aderinoye

Fuad Ferdinand

Swanky JKA

Mike Afolarin

Moshood Fattah

Heavens Obule

Revelation of the Year (Female)

Munachi Abi

Bolaji Ogunmola

Dami Awokoya

Mimi Daniels

Temi Otedola

Best use of Costume in a Movie

Unroyal

Broken Water

WEDE

Living in Bondage(Breaking in Bondage)

Isodehi

Best Use of Make-up in a Movie

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

The Sessions

WEDE

Broken Water

Isodehi

Movie with the Best Sound

Unroyal

Living in Bondage

Kambili

Movie with the Best Sound Track

Traffic

Colours of Deceit

Living in Bondage

Lucifer

The Sessions

Country Hard

Movie with the Best Editing

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

This Lady Called Life

Sugar Rush

Elevator Baby

The Sessions

Movie with the Best Production Design

This Lady Called Life

Unroyal

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

WEDE

Isodehi

Broken Water

Movie with the Best Cinematography

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

Unroyal

Sugar Rush

Bling Lagosians

Dear Affy

Best Kiss in a movie

Alex Ekubo/Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians

JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)

Laura Fidel/Kunle Remi- Pole Girl

Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara – The Sessions

IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert-Unroyal

Most Promising Actor of the Year

Tobi Bakare – Sugar Rush

Denola Grey – Bling Lagosians

Obinna Montero – Too Old for This

Most Promising Actress of the Year

Banke Joye – Traffic

Motilola Adekunle – To Have and To Hold

Aisha Mohammed – Colours of Deceit

Chinelo Enemchukwu – Perfect Marriage

Mary John – Perfect Marriage