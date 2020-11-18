ADVERTISEMENT

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has confirmed the birth of a baby boy, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The birth of the prince was confirmed in a statement by the chief press secretary to the monarch, Moses Olafare.

“This is to officially inform the general public that The Almighty Olodumare has blessed the House Oduduwa with a crown Prince as our mother Yeyeluwa, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 18th November 2020.”

The mother and child are in a perfect condition, he added.

“Congratulations to the Royal family, the kingdom of Ife (The Source), Yoruba race and the entire descendants of Oduduwa worldwide on the safe arrival of this Heir to the sacred throne of the Ooni of Ife,” his statement read.

This comes weeks after a rumour on September 30 that the queen gave birth.

In October 2018, the monarch married Naomi Oluwaseyi, a prophetess after breaking up with Zaynab Otiti.

Earlier in July, the Ooni of Ife said he would name his unborn prince after the 49th Ooni of Ife, Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi.