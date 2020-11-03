A popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, screened his latest movie, ‘Citation’, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, over the weekend.

The movie was privately screened at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in August.

The Lagos screening began with the opening speech by Mr Afolayan who welcomed everyone and appreciated the effort of the cast, crew, and partners involved in Citation.

Exploring the subject of social decadence in the educational sector, the movie is a college drama about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with sexual harassment from a lecturer.

It was shot in Nigeria, Senegal, and Cape Verde.

Afolayan emphasised the aim of the movie which is to encourage people to “Sorosoke” (speak up) against sexual-based crimes.

Temi Otedola and Sola Sobowale Temi Otedola and Kunle Afolayan at the screening

With the show in full swing, each invitee got the chance to be the first set of people to watch ‘Citation’ and feel the emotions evoking soon to be released soundtrack.

Temi, one of the daughters of billionaire, Femi Otedola, who made her acting debut in the new movie, got a standing ovation during the premiere for her performance in the movie.

Acknowledging the cheers from the audience, she said, ‘‘This movie is more than entertainment. The heart of this movie is a message to the world and I just feel so blessed, honoured, grateful to bring this character, Moremi Oluwa to life.

“For many months, she lived within my heart and it is even hard to this day to separate the two of us. I hope I was able to be a vessel for countless girls in this country who will not get the chance to tell their story. That is the heart of ‘Citation’ for me.”

Afolayan’s brother, Gabriel, who is starring in his brother’s film for the first time, plays Temi’s love interest in the film and also got numerous accolades while the screening was on.

Sola Sobowale, Kunle Afolayan and Tola Odunsi Some cast members of CITATION movie

The screening ended with a loud ovation as the filmmaker came on stage for the curtain call. He began by inviting the chairman of Access bank, Ajoritsedere Awosika, on stage to share her reasons for partnering with Golden Effects Services & KAP Motion Pictures to produce the movie.

After inviting the cast and crew on stage, Afolayan then surprised the guests by directing their view to the big screen and video calling Jimmy Jean-Louis (lead actor in Citation) and Adjetey Anang (co-starred in the movie) who were unable to attend the event.

The screening eventually came to an end and the post interviews began. While some guests were posing and strutting for the camera and selfies, different media houses engaged in an insightful one on one interaction with the guests.

The film boasts an ensemble of A-list actors of diverse nationalities like Ivorian theatre icon, Bienvenu Neba; veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba; upcoming Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina; French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul; theatre educator, Toyin Bifarin and veteran Nigerian film director and actor, Wole Olowomojuore, aka ‘Baba Gebu’.

‘Citation’ will be available on NETFLIX from November 6.