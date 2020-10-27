A journalist with PREMIUM TIMES, Azeezat Adedigba, on October 17 tied the knot with the love of her life, Ibukuoluwa Joseph, in a traditional ceremony in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The couple were joined legally at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry, Lagos, two days earlier.

During the traditional marriage at Abeokuta North, the couple received the blessings of their parents in the presence of family, friends, and well-wishers.

Miss Adedigba, now Mrs Armah, is an award-winning journalist who covers the education and labour beats for PREMIUM TIMES. She is also an advocate of gender equality and rights for girls and woman. She graduated from the University of Jos, Plateau state, where she studied Mass Communication.

The groom, an educational consultant, is a Ghanaian who grew up and works in Lagos, Nigeria. He studied Sociology as the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state.

How it all started

Narrating how she met her dream man, Mrs Armah said they met four years ago at TECHmahindra, Abeokuta, where they both worked.

“He was my senior colleague and used to teach me the job, I was learning on the job as a Customer Care representative then,” the bride said in an interview.

What started as a work relationship between senior and junior colleagues grew to friendship and later dating and, ultimately, a love relationship.

“We started dating two months after. He relocated outside the country while I returned to Lagos before I moved to Abuja,” the bride said.

Describing her experience marrying someone of another nationality, Mrs Armah said there was a mutual understanding between them.

“There was no discrimination, he grew up in Lagos and speaks Yoruba very well, although we speak in English most of the times, the love was mutual,” she said.

‘Dream come true’

The groom said he had always known he would marry ‘the love of his life’ since they met four years ago. The proposal, which came as a surprise to the bride, was his way of affirming his love and asking for her hand in marriage.

“The proposal was surprising, I was in Abuja, it was just after the lockdown was eased and there was still an interstate ban. Then I received a call that I have a package and in it was a proposal ring,” the bride said.

Prior to the proposal, the groom had already met with the parents of the bride and finalized the marriage discussion with them. The bride was going on with her duties unknown to her the plans that were going behind the scene.

The couple described the marriage as a dream come true for them given the mutual love, respect, and understanding they have shared in previous years.