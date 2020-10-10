It is day five of the EndSARS movement and the protests have begun to attract the attention of the international community especially celebrities.

The movement and protests are aimed at forcing the Nigerian government to abolish or reform SARS, a police unit accused of extensive abuse and extortion.

On Saturday morning, British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega, lent his voice to the ongoing protests in a series of tweets.

The award-winning actor, who is known for his strong stance against human right abuses and racism, called for good leadership and guidance for Nigerian youths.

“The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem,” his tweet read.

“We can’t simply enjoy Banana Island every December without noticing the concrete wall placed between Nigerians and their potential. The limitations become unbearable for them and this needs serious attention.”

Boyega, whose involvement in the #BlackLivesMatter protests earned him renewed respect, also added, “Three years ago Nigeria’s police chief re-organised SARS after public condemnation about the violence that came with their operations. That change has done nothing for Nigerians and today many are still in danger.”

This is not the first time Nigerian celebrities will spearhead the EndSARS protest. Back in December 2017, the hashtag trended for a couple of days after some celebrities narrated their ugly experiences with SARS officials.

They also called on the government to “clip the wings of these officers” in a series of tweets and Instagram posts.

The likes of Olamide, Falz, Ycee, Seyi Law, Lil Kesh and Adekunle Gold all joined the online campaign at the time.

Fast forward to 2020, some Nigerian celebrities matched their words with actions by leading a band of protesters on the streets of Lagos.

On Thursday, the likes of Falz, Runtown, Tiwa Savage and some BBNaija housemates staged peaceful protests in the Lekki and Victoria Island axis of Lagos.

On Lagos Mainland, Small Doctor also led a peaceful protest in Agege while Genevieve Nnaji wrote an open letter to President Buhari calling for urgent reform of SARS.

Social media comedian, Mr Macaroni, and fans passed the night at the Lagos State House of Assembly, demanding that SARS be scrapped.

Away from Nigeria, some international celebrities which include Trey Songz, Big Sean, Chance The Rapper, Estelle, Nasty C have also lent their voices to the raging protests.

After days of loud silence, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday announced that he has instructed the inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu, to “conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians” about police brutality.

I just started reading up on this travesty taking place in Nigeria. If you have more info to dispense in the replies I’m all ears https://t.co/SKZIizxHE8 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 9, 2020

I stand with you 🇳🇬 https://t.co/sWk7SxVl6f — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 10, 2020

Police brutality here in America often is an abuse of power driven by race. To be brutalized, extorted and murdered by your own people is unimaginable. Prayers up and I’m researching ways I can help. #EndSARS — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 10, 2020

After doing a little research I would like to speak out against what’s going on in Nigeria right now. Their pleas to #EndSarsNow IS VERY REAL. I have so much love for my Nigerian fans and it’s so hurtful to hear whats happening. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 10, 2020