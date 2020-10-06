ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s new daughter-in-law, Fatima, has apologised over her choice of wedding dress.

The new bride, who is the daughter of the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, got married to Mr Abubakar’s son, Aliyu, over the weekend in Abuja.

Pictures of her wedding which shows her wedding gown drew a backlash from some social media users who said it was against the Islamic faith.

Fatima’s wedding dress was made by a popular Dubai-based haute couture designer, Maison Yeya. The wedding gown, which is off Maison Yeya’s bridal 2021 collection, was bashed.

A Kaduna APC chieftain, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, described Fatima’s choice of wedding gown as “unbecoming of her faith and culture.”

Also, when Mr Ribadu tweeted a photo of himself and his daughter, the comment thread was taken over by critics of her wedding dress.

I just dropped off my daughter, Fatima, in her new home. It’s emotionally fulfilling exercise for a father.

I deeply appreciate the honour done to my family by those who attended the wedding Fatiha earlier today, and those who sent in their goodwill and prayers.

I thank you all. pic.twitter.com/XtThfiGrh2 — Nuhu Ribadu (@NuhuRibadu) October 3, 2020

The new bride succumbed to social media pressure and tendered an apology on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

She said she wore the dress indoors and that the colour of the dress was the same as her skin. According to her, it was the reason why people thought her skin was exposed.

“I got married on Saturday 03/10/20 and some pictures of me that were taken inside our home got out and was shared on social media,” she wrote.

“This is an action which I sincerely regret. I apologize to my friends and family for this mistake and want to sincerely thank each and everyone that has risen to my defense.

“My under dress, which was brownish, was mistaken for being my skin and exposing my body. I will never do such.

“However, I accept responsibility for causing my family and wellwishers this dismay and will learn from this going forward.”

A similar incident occurred in March 2018, when some prominent Islamic preachers condemned the wedding dress of the daughter of Kano governor, Fatima Ganduje. Her dress was by Zuhair Murad, a Lebanese fashion designer.

The couple also attracted criticisms when a picture of the groom cuddling his wife surfaced on social media.

