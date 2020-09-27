ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old fast rising rapper, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, has won the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.

After 70 days in the Big Brother Naija lockdown house, Laycon, who has been a fan favourite from the beginning of the show, beat Nengi, Vee, Neo and Dorothy to the ultimate prize.

He was also the first BBNaija housemate to attain 1.2 million Instagram followers while still in the reality show.

The fiery Victoria “Vee” Adeyele was the first housemate to be evicted from the show during the live eviction show on Sunday night. Neo, Nengi and Dorothy were also evicted in that order.

Following his win, Laycon walked away with N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; and home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi; a branded chiller; a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Asides winning the ultimate prize, Laycon also won over N6 million cash during his stay in the house.

He also bagged a marketing campaign deal, skincare products, free food supply, homecare products, ambassador deal, a trip to Scotland and $500 Bitcoin.

Fireboy DML and Rema performed during the live finale show. There was also a surprise performance by Davido and his signee, Mayorkun.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, actress Gbemisola Shotade Gomez popularly known as Scarlet Gomez, was revealed as the handler of Laycon’s Instagram page hand.

Her husband, Temi Gomez, is Laycon’s manager.

Related