It’s the eve of the Big Brother Lockdown edition finale and fans are pretty hyped and ready to see how the final votes will pan out for the top five finalists; Dorothy, Laycon, Nengi, Vee, and Neo.

This year, the reality show has been eventful, drama-filled, and has also produced ‘new celebrities’ who are well on their way to new beginnings.

How can we forget to mention the cult-like following that some of the housemates already have.

Interestingly, the evicted and disqualified housemates already boast a massive fan base and have bagged some endorsements already.

However, only one housemate will go home with the N85 million grand prize, as it is a winner-take-all competition. The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has also said that a grand winner will emerge through a number of votes accrued to a housemate.

In this piece, PREMIUM TIMES attempts a prediction of Sunday’s finale and who the likely winner will be.

Our predictions are influenced by the popularity of the housemates, voting trends so far, their social media fan base, controversies, in-house winnings and personalities.

Laycon

The first housemate that comes to the mind of many when the winner of the show is considered is Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe. Laycon has been a fan favourite from the beginning of the show and his fan base has only grown stronger.

Even though he was just an unrecognised upcoming singer before Big Brother, today, the 26-year-old rapper has big names like Tunde Ednut, Reminince and a host of other stars rooting for him. Some of these stars are Yinka Ayefele; popular blogger, TundeEdnut; actors Nkechi Blessing, Lateef Adedimeji, Olaniyi “Sanyeri” Afonja, Ufuoma McDermott; comedian Broda Shaggy and entertainer, Lekan KingKong among others. They all actively campaigned for him on their social media pages.

Despite still being in the BBNaija house, he has already bagged endorsements from brands like House of Lunettes. He is currently at 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Social media campaigns aside, Laycon’s fans, the Icons, held physical rallies to campaign for his win. On Thursday, some of his fans held a rally on the streets and in the markets of Abeokuta in Ogun State, distributing recharge cards to people and encouraging them to vote for Laycon.

Last Friday, youth in Osogbo, Osun State took to the streets in droves to campaign for the same housemate. Ex-Osun State commissioner for information and strategy, Sunday Akere, also joined the rally.

So far, Laycon has been up for eviction twice and both times, he topped the charts with very wide margins against the other housemates he was up with. This has made it quite obvious that he has no strong competition in the house.

Dorathy

The housemate that is likely to emerge as the first runner up is Dorathy Bachor. Dorothy is unarguably a very strong contender in the Lockdown house. Her “DExplora” fanbase has seen her through evictions and is not likely to let up soon as they are pretty much fired up for the finale.

She has been up for eviction against strong housemates like Prince and Ozo on different occasions and they have both lost to her in the game. Even Wayademgang, Kidd Waya’s fans, could not match her during the evictions.

Dorathy’s fans got her a spot on the King of Marina billboard at CMS Marina, right in the heart of Lagos, to increase her visibility. She currently has over 850,000 followers on Instagram.

Dorathy’s relationship with ex-housemate, Prince, has also earned her the support of his fans and no matter how few, some of their votes will definitely count for her.

Nengi

Even though Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson has over 948,000 followers, way more than Dorathy, she is most likely going to end up in the third position.

But the numbers do always not determine the strength of the army. The voting strength of Nengi’s fans were established the last time she was up for eviction. She managed to get 13.52 per cent votes with Kiddwaya having close to three percent more votes than she did.

Notwithstanding, Nengi might also give Dorothy a strong fight, as Ozo, her love interest, has even appealed to his fans to support her now that he is out of the game.

Vee

Victoria “Vee” Adeyele is the next on the list of the top five housemates.

The fiery housemate has warmed her way into the hearts of many viewers of the show, especially with her camaraderie with Laycon.

Her small fan base and sheer luck have managed to see her to the finals despite having been nominated for eviction a number of times.

She currently has 500,000 Instagram followers.

Neo

Neo Akpofure is most likely going to be the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

Just like Vee, Neo has managed to reach the finals, not by the strength of his followers, but by being lucky enough to escape eviction for several weeks.

Neo currently has 408,000 instagram followers.

The grand prize for BBNaija season five includes a N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; and home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi; a branded chiller; a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

