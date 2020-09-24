Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Emuobonuvie ‘Neo’ Akpofure, is currently the butt of social media jokes for washing the panties of his love interest, Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele, on live television.

Shortly after the Lipton Tea party on Wednesday night, Nengi walked in on Neo washing his partner’s panties and froze in shock.

At that moment, Vee was complaining that one of her undergarments was missing only to discover that her ‘man’ was washing it.

Nengi, who could barely contain her surprise, went on to refer to Vee as a lucky girl.

“Wow Vee, you are such a lucky girl, Neo even washes pants?”, she asked.

In response, Vee said, “He knows I’m a clean b**ch.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a male BBNaija housemate would wash a fellow female housemate’s panties.

Exactly a year ago, Frodd was also spotted washing Esther’s panties and was trolled for months even after he was evicted.

The scene had led to hot social media debate especially on Twitter with Nigerian celebrities wading into the matter.

Many were furious with Frodd for the actions and he was voted out of the reality show.

The viral scene has got Nigerian social media users, especially males, talking.

Neo don dey wash pant 😳😭

A few reactions are captured below

Neo don disgrace warri people as e dey Wash vee pant on National TV😭😭 even nengi was shocked, she said lover boy ozo will never do it. At the end warri don carry last😩😂😂#BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/Ju5yL8cwA3 — I am a virgin and i (@Anambravirgin) September 24, 2020

Summary of today's gists so far; A thread 1.

Chaos filled the TL today when we saw a video of Neo(BBNaija housemate) washing the pant of Vee.

While some said he was securing an American visa others said he is dumb for doing that…

Vee even said "My dear one pant is missing"😭 pic.twitter.com/70b95NfQxv — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🌍 (@SMiTHiE___) September 24, 2020

Interviewer: Neo, we saw you washing Vee's pant. Why did you do such? Neo: Vee is my woman and I'm always happy to do anything for her Vee: Neo, hold on.. Interviewer Pls, I think whatever happens in my relationship shouldn't be your concern. You fucking Noser😏😏#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/FR4Hn0NA6m — BBNAIJA VEE | NEO| LAYCON |LOVNN (@shenkeses) September 24, 2020

Big Brother This year .

Erica caught on National TV being Fvcked and fingered Neo caught washing Vee pant for london Visa Laycon caught crying because of Erica. Ka3na caught having Sex with praise on National Tv Ozo the only Igbo man to leave money and chase a woman #BBNaija — A L C H E M I S T ✨ (@Alcheemist_) September 24, 2020

Neo was seen washing vee's clothes with her Pant abi panties, we did not hear anything because of London visa. This life no balance at all, If it was Ozo, 2 mins everywhere go dey vibrate. Nengi name no go rest from their mouth! — 𝐌𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄 🛡 (@Mohnice_) September 24, 2020

