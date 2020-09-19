“Hey, you! Let me have water” or “Hello! May I have some water please,” “Musa! Open the gate” or “Musa, please open the gate” etc.

Can you already tell the difference between those two phrases?

If there’s a magic spell, then it must be embedded in a sincere “please”.

This simple word melts hearts and eases the most difficult of situations.

When the word is offered by a superior to a subject, it immediately exudes such level of humility that is enveloped in calm confidence and nobility of character.

Little wonder why great leaders are always very pleasant as they understand the power of treating everyone with politeness.

When and how do you use the word, please?

You use the word please any and every time you request a favour, even if that favour is within your rights. You also use please when responding to an offer.

If for instance, a waiter asks you, “do you care for…”. If you do care for what you’ve been offered, your response should be “yes please” and not just a “yes”. Other ways you may apply “please” include when you’re other phrases.

May I….? should be “May I please…” Could you…” should be “Could you please” “Yes…” maybe “Yes please” “Come in” should be “please come in” “excuse me” should always be “excuse me please”.

As a society, we need to put a lot more effort into improving our manners in this regard. Always remember that the level of respect you give to other people, naturally also commands the same to you.

It is better to be truly respected and admired by others than feared.

Please, endeavour to add “please” to your vocabulary, as it will look good on you.

Thank you for reading and…

Keep it classy always.

