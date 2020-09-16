Billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola, has bought a Ferrari for each of his daughters: DJ Cuppy, Temi and Tolani.

DJ Cuppy shared photos of the Italian luxury sports cars with customised plate numbers on social media on Wednesday.

“Papa took us shopping and bought one of each!” she captioned the post.

DJ Cuppy, Temi and Tolani Otedola’s New Ferrari [PHOTO CREDIT: cuppymusic] DJ Cuppy, Temi and Tolani Otedola’s New Ferrari [PHOTO CREDIT: cuppymusic]

Temi, who recently made her Nollywood debut in Kunle Afolayan’s latest movie ‘Citation’, also shared videos and photos of the new whips on Instagram.

ALSO READ:

Tolani, who is a singer and the most reserved of the sisters, is yet to show off her new ride.

A Ferrari Portofino cost $218,750 and (N84 million) according to cars.com.

Related

Continue Reading