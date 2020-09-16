Facebook has launched a new Climate Science Information Centre to direct and share resources from leading global organisations and individuals to combat climate change.

The company made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

Facebook, U.S. tech giant and the world’s largest social media platform added that it planned to reach net zero emissions by 2030.

“Facebook’s global operations will achieve net zero carbon emissions and be 100 per cent supported by renewable energy this year.

“However, getting our own house in order is the start.

“That’s why today, ahead of Climate Week, we are announcing a new Climate Science Information Centre to connect people with science-based information, and an ambitious new net zero emissions target for our company’s value chain,” it said.

The company said that it would use the centre to feature facts, figures and data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UN Environment Programme, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Meteorological Organisation and others.

“We are also setting an ambitious goal to reach net zero emissions for our value chain – including emissions from suppliers and other factors such as employee commuting and business travel – in 2030,” it said.

The centre will be first launched in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Related