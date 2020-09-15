Parents have always managed to set geographical boundaries – where their children could go and where they could not – back in time. Nowadays there is another opportunity to monitor the child’s whereabouts – to track their location using special software. Yet, according to Kaspersky’s special survey for parents, not many parents in Nigeria realise this.

According to the “Responsible Digital Parenting” survey, 79 per cent of Nigerian parents do not track the location of their child. The reasons for this vary: 54 per cent have never thought of tracking the location, while 28 per cent do not know how to do it. There is an option to have the software, which lets parents locate their children on a map and set a safe area for them to stay in, installed on their children’s devices.

However, 38 per cent of parents in Nigeria claim they do not have it installed on any of their devices.

“Modern times offer a wide range of tools which can help in preventing accidents in real or digital life. It is crucial to know how to use them, what their benefits are, and, actually, use them. Tracking your child’s location can definitely save you a lot of trouble – its advantages lie also in the fact that it allows to control not only digital, but also real life of the child,” commented Andrey Sidenko, Head of Child Safety at Kaspersky Network.

To secure and protect your child both in digital and in real life, Kaspersky strongly recommends following this advice:

Learn more on the topic of children’s cybersecurity: explore modern trends, apps, the way of behaviour that has to be adopted in order to safeguard against dangers (for instance, the basic security rules while on the Internet); update your network security knowledge periodically, use the Kaspersky blog www.Kaspersky.com/blog to do this.

Communicate with your child and define the borders which are not meant to be crossed: discuss with them safe locations both real and webpages.

Install a reliable security solution such as Kaspersky Safe Kids to monitor your child’s activity successfully.

Reference:

* The “Responsible Digital Parenting” survey was implemented in conjunction with Toluna research agency in the end of 2019 – the beginning of 2020. 5000 respondents from META region and Baltic states participated in the survey.

Source: Kaspersky, distributed by APO

