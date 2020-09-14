The Osun State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the arrest and arraignment of a popular Nigerian pornstar, Tblakhoc, for allegedly shooting an adult movie in the Osun Osogbo grove.

The Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove, located on the outskirts of the Osun State capital, is a UNESCO World Heritage site recognised for its cultural value and significance.

Tblackhoc was arrested alongside four Nigerians and a Cameroonian for the alleged offence, which also included sharing the controversial video on social media.

The accused persons are Ladiva Aije, 22; Juliet Semion, 24; Ahmed Olasunkanmi, 23; Adeniran Eritosin, 29; and Tunde Jimoh, 27.

According to the Osun police public relations officer, Folashade Odoro, Tblackhoc real name, Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso, recorded the x-rated film on July 25, and syndicated it on several porn sites.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Ms Odoro said, ‘‘yes Tblakhoc was arrested for shooting a porn film in the Osun Osogbo shrine and was arraigned at a high court in Osogbo today.”

She also said he was arrested following a complaint filed by a member of the Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in Osun State.

‘‘Awosunwon of Idinleke Temple, Osogbo, reported to the us that he sighted Tblakhoc dressed in Osun traditional attire in a sex movie with a naked young lady shared on the social media. You will have to call me back tomorrow morning for an update on the court ruling,’’ she added.

In the controversial video, Kingtblakhoc was dressed like an Osun adherent alongside a female pornstar who went completely naked as the video progressed.

He was also arrested for using Ifa worshippers’ items in the video.

Court proceedings

The police prosecutor, Idoko John, told the court on Monday that the pornstar and his accomplices committed the crime in an international worship ground, which could tarnish the image of the religion.

‘‘The accused persons are being prosecuted for acting in a film which appeared on the face of it to bear a pornographic picture of young girls who were half-naked and thereafter published or sent for public consumption,’’ the charge sheet read.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused persons conspired amongst themselves to act at the Osun-Osogbo traditional and religious ground and commit a misdemeanour to wit insult to religion.

He stated that the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable under 516,233,517,451 Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun State 2002.

The six accused persons pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed against them.

One of the accused told the court that they only went to the shrine for excursion and only took pictures.

The defence counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo, applied for the bail of the accused persons in liberal terms saying that the allegations are bailable offences.

The court ruled that the six accused persons be remanded in the Ilesa correctional centre.

The judge adjourned the matter till September 17 for ruling on bail.

Kingtblakhoc, who began his career in 2005, is Nigeria’s leading pornstar. He is famous on Instagram and Twitter, where he regularly showcases his works. The 27-year-old pornstar is also the owner of a popular Nigerian dating and hookup site.

Nigeria has a fledgling porn industry which has been recognised alongside their American and Indian counterparts.

