After 14 years and 20 episodes, the popular reality American TV show, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, will be ending in 2021.

American media personality, Kim Kardashian, announced this on her Instagram page on Wednesday and said her family, the Kardashians, have decided to no longer film the E! reality series.

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ debuted on E! cable network on October 14, 2007.

The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian and Jenner blended family. However, the main focus has always been Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie.

It is the longest-running reality television series in the U.S. It is viewed in almost every country in the world including Nigeria where the show has a huge fanbase.

“To our amazing fans, It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

