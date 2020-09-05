EtiquettewithEti: How to improve time management and be punctual

Related News

African time! Who isn’t tired of this pathetic act born out of indolence and utter disregard for one of Life’s greatest gifts “Time” ?

Time consciousness is a reflection of the value we have for people.

It is a moral value that plays out when we are invited to functions.

You have no right to waste anybody’s time because you can never give back lost times.

It’s almost a norm for people of higher authority to keep others waiting, as though it is within their rights to do so. No! It’s all shades of wrong.

TIME is LIFE, it cannot be bought and once lost, never regained.

As a person striving towards personal refinement, let the following tips be a guide on time consciousness.

-Always have a time piece on.

-Make a schedule of your activities to ensure proper time management.

-Set early reminders on your cellphone(s).

-Know how long it takes you to get ready and prepare on time.

-Set out early enough to avoid getting caught in unforeseen circumstances like traffic, flat tire, “road safety” etc.

-If you are unable to arrive at a venue on time, send an early notice to the people you have kept waiting.

-Apologise for keeping anyone waiting, knowing you didn’t have the right to.

Remember! Being punctual is a class act and it is always better to be too early than too late.

Let’s kill the “African time” syndrome, which isn’t moving us forward as a people.